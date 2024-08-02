Extreme weather prompts new scientific collaboration

Top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
Print Edition
Letter to the editor submissions
Have a strong opinion about something happening on campus or in Fort Collins? Want to respond to an article written on The Collegian? Write a Letter to the Editor by following the guidelines here.
Trending Stories
The smoke from the Alexander Mountain Fire burning near U.S. Highway 34 in Larimer County Tuesday, July 30. More than 200 emergency personell have responded to the fire since it was first reported monday morning and residents in the areas surrounding the fire are under mandatory evacuation orders.
Update: Alexander mountain fire estimated at 9,668 acres, credentials for re-entry announced

Editor's Note: This is an ongoing story. Updates will be provided as they become available. The...

Smoke and from the Alexander Mountain Fire can be seen over the ridge in the residential area just east of the fire off of U.S. Highway 34 July 30.
Gallery: Alexander Mountain Fire as seen from Larimer County, Fort Collins

Read The Collegian's coverage of the Alexander Mountain Fire for updates. Reach Hannah Parcells...

A blond woman in casual clothing dances in the middle of a room full of other dancers.
'The end of an era': Local country bar Sundance closes after 42 years

The final last-call announcement inside Sundance Steakhouse & Saloon on Friday, July 26, signified...

Follow Us on Twitter
SPONSORED CONTENT
What EA Sports College Football 25 Got Right and Wrong About Colorado Players
What EA Sports College Football 25 Got Right and Wrong About Colorado Players
August 2, 2024

EA Sports College Football 25 has sparked conversations among fans and players alike, especially regarding the Colorado Buffaloes. With an impressive...

Innovative Startups to Watch in the Tech Industry
July 19, 2024
5 Strategies for Landing Your Dream Job After Graduation
July 11, 2024
A Look at Some of the Best NBA Players from Colorado
July 10, 2024

Extreme weather prompts new scientific collaboration

Marinna Stopa, Guest Author
August 4, 2024
Planet+earth+with+the+words+Atmospheric+Science+underneath
Collegian | Trin Bonner

“The U.S. is experiencing nearly six times more major weather and climate disasters per year than it did 40 years ago,” U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said.

On May 21, the Biden administration announced $6.6 million for a new data assimilation consortium, marking a significant step forward in protecting populations most vulnerable to these disasters all around the country.

Ad

This project, known as the Consortium for Advanced Data Assimilation Research and Education, represents a collaborative effort between leading universities in the field of atmospheric science.

The consortium will bring together institutions from all around the country and globe, including the University of Oklahoma, Colorado State University, Howard University, the University of Maryland, Pennsylvania State University and the University of Utah. The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, State University of New York at Albany and City College of New York will also participate but will not receive funding under the proposal.

Additionally, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration research labs and operational centers, the Earth Prediction Innovation Center, the United Kingdom’s Meteorological Office, the University of Reading and the new Transatlantic Data Science Academy will play a vital role in this initiative.

This effort hopes to produce results that will be felt around the world, no matter if a country is directly involved, and help everyone better forecast and prepare for weather and climate-related disasters.

“Data assimilation is a science that combines observation information and numerical models together to produce an analysis that estimates the status of the Earth system as it evolves, for example,” said Project Director Xuguang Wang, who  is a professor of meteorology at the University of Oklahoma.

In other words, data assimilation is the mathematical process of continuously combining observational data with model data, or real life with theory, to better inform future models.

“For this consortium, we are trying to actually fill two gaps,” Wang said. “One is to fill the serious gap in workforce. We like to get students … interested in data assimilation, (knowing) what a data assimilation is and, you know, study it and use it down the road. So the other gap is (that) there is a lack of sustained support for innovative research for data assimilation.”

In meteorology, data assimilation provides a starting point for the forecasts people use every day.

Peter Jan van Leeuwen, a professor in data assimilation and physical oceanography at CSU, said it also plays a huge role in studying the ocean and cloud formation and in forecasting hurricanes as they grow and evolve. Van Leeuwen has been involved in research for over 30 years and serves as CSU’s representative for the project.

Ad

Van Leeuwen’s department has an existing collaboration with the NOAA’s Collaborative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere, which will aid in this new initiative.

Although not involved in this specific project, Scott Denning, a CSU atmospheric science professor, uses the field of data assimilation in his research on the global carbon cycle and measuring carbon dioxide levels in the air and oceans.

Wang said the field “brings together those who study math, physical and dynamical processes, modeling, measurements, higher performance computing and data science, and it has applications in many areas.”

The primary goal of this research, however, is focused on improving weather forecasting.

“This is a very broad collaboration nationally and internationally,” Wang said. “That’s one thing I’m quite excited about. The other one is, you know, the impact of this consortium. … We’re going to address a serious gap in workforce. This is a known issue — nationally, internationally known issue — about the workforce gap in data assimilation.”

By improving the technology that goes into numerical weather prediction models, public and public safety officials have access to more accurate and timely information. This, Raimondo said, will make communities more climate resilient.

Additionally, the consortium hopes to educate people on what data assimilation is, addressing a significant knowledge gap in the field. Most directly, this will involve graduate and postdoctoral students becoming specifically trained in the field, thereby enhancing the workforce pipeline.

“It’s not that we don’t know how to figure it out,” Denning said. “It’s just that the field is continuously evolving and being reinvented in the light of new technological advances. The lack of people with knowledge in the field makes it challenging to adapt to.”

The best way to do so, van Leeuwen said, is through science projects. His team will use data assimilation to address existing problems within the physics and math equations that drive the current models. They’ll also focus on the errors models make based on real-time observations from satellites.

“So now we have six universities involved there,” van Leeuwen said. “There are many universities in the U.K., obviously in the U.S., … where data assimilation is done. That way we can train people. … Our hope is for many people within NOAA that, that there will be funding to extend this.”

As well as holding the project director role, Wang will lead two research projects of her own. The first involves machine learning and artificial intelligence and how they can be used to reduce the computational cost of data assimilation. The second focuses on addressing the interaction of land and atmosphere during data assimilation to improve short-range forecasts.

Wang said the entire consortium will address 12 research topics, two at each institution. These vary from short-range to seasonal predictions and from new data assimilation methodologies to implementation and will focus on extreme weather like hurricanes, tornadoes and wildfires.

Involved professors and scientists at NOAA offices will also travel to other universities within the collaboration to guest lecture and spread their expertise.

Alongside these higher education-based research initiatives, the consortium will develop material to be used in high school classrooms, hold summer workshops for students and publish training materials online.

Work doesn’t start until August, and funding lasts for three years, Wang and van Leeuwen said. Unless it is renewed by the next administration, the worry lies in sustaining research, the workforce and support from the scientific community. Without advancements, the future of weather forecasting and numerical weather prediction risks falling behind.

Reach Marinna Stopa at science@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.

Print this Story
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Research
10 unsung CSU research projects impacting NoCo, broader society
10 unsung CSU research projects impacting NoCo, broader society
In an animal pen, a scientist wearing latex gloves and a harness carrying a medical device crouches next to a baby cow, feeling the calfs side with their right hand.
CSU livestock research lab tackles leading health concerns in cattle industry
A woman wearing a black helmet-like cover on her head and a harness on her chest holds her arms up in line with her shoulders with her hands pointed forward.
Patients with MS find help at Sensorimotor Neuroimaging Laboratory
More in Science
Inside a greenhouse, a scientist wearing blue latex gloves and a black shirt reaches into the center of a large corpse flower, which has a large, flaring, petal-like spathe around a tall, protruding spadix.
CSU sniffs botanical behemoth Cosmo the corpse flower
A graphic showing a simplified, round pattern of white DNA strands on a light blue background. One of the circles making up the pattern is a purple female symbol.
Se suelen pasar por alto las contribuciones de las mujeres científicas
A graphic with the words Collegian Science surrounded by small, cartoon-like drawings of DNA, an atom and bacteria.
Masculinity is society's biggest cult
About the Contributor
Trin Bonner
Trin Bonner, Illustration Director
Trin Bonner is the illustration director for The Collegian newspaper. This will be her third year in this position, and she loves being a part of the creative and amazing design team at The Collegian. As the illustration director, Bonner provides creative insight and ideas that bring the newspaper the best graphics and illustrations possible. She loves working with artists to develop fun and unique illustrations every week for the readers. Bonner is a fourth-year at Colorado State University studying electronic arts. She loves illustrating and comic making and has recently found enjoyment in experimental video, pottery and graphic design. Outside of illustration and electronic art, Bonner spends her free time crocheting and bead making. She is usually working on a blanket or making jewelry when she is not drawing, illustrating or brainstorming.


Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor in Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Allie Seibel
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2024 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

When commenting on The Collegian’s website, please be respectful of others and their viewpoints. The Collegian reviews all comments and reserves the right to reject comments from the website. Comments including any of the following will not be accepted. 1. No language attacking a protected group, including slurs or other profane language directed at a person’s race, religion, gender, sexual orientation, social class, age, physical or mental disability, ethnicity or nationality. 2. No factually inaccurate information, including misleading statements or incorrect data. 3. No abusive language or harassment of Collegian writers, editors or other commenters. 4. No threatening language that includes but is not limited to language inciting violence against an individual or group of people. 5. No links.
All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *