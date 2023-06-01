LTTE: CSU Principles of Community fail faculty and students

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

I am here to talk about Colorado State University’s Principles of Community and how they relate to our Academic Success Coordinators and students.

Inclusion

“We create and nurture inclusive environments and welcome, value and affirm all members of our community, including their various identities, skills, ideas, talents and contributions.”

As ASCs, this statement radiates within us. When a student first steps on campus for orientation, we want them to feel a sense of belonging, knowing we value what they bring to us and strive for a strong partnership with them.

Integrity

“We are accountable for our actions and will act ethically and honestly in all our interactions.”

As ASCs, we strive to act ethically and honestly with our students. We are on the front line with them. We are sometimes caught in the middle of what has been promised to them by the institution and what we can actually deliver.

Many times, this is due to the large turnover we have experienced across campus and the loss of institutional knowledge needed to best serve our students. Students suffer not necessarily from misadvising but from lack of institutional knowledge from our many new ASCs. My caseload today has many, many students who have had three to four different advisors.

Students are angry and frustrated. Those of us that have been able to stay try to make up for this lack of consistency. We work hard to bring back that sense of belonging that some students have lost. This, in turn, brings additional stress and fatigue to us.

Respect

“We honor the inherent dignity of all people within an environment where we are committed to freedom of expression, critical discourse and the advancement of knowledge.”

We work diligently to show respect to our students. However, we are not given the respect we deserve from our employer. We are not valued. This is apparent with the low wages CSU pays their ASCs. We want to be respected and valued as professionals in our jobs and receive monetary recognition among other things.

Service

“We are responsible, individually and collectively, to give of our time, talents and resources to promote the well-being of each other and the development of our local, regional and global communities.”

We service all people: traditional-aged students, adult learners, students who are parents, transfers, international students and veterans. We are expected to know how to interact and work with a variety of people. This is becoming harder and harder to accomplish, because of the loss of valuable employees that leave CSU in order to make a livable wage.

Social Justice

“We have the right to be treated and the responsibility to treat others with fairness and equity, the duty to challenge prejudice and to uphold the laws, policies and procedures that promote justice in all respects.”

CSU is finally trying to make some strides with our lowest paid employees, which is extremely important. However, this has led to wage compression for those of us that have been here longer. I started advising in 2006. My starting pay was $30,000. It took seven years to make $40,000 and an additional seven years to get to $50,000. After 17 years of service, I am at $61,000. Currently we have several ASC positions ranging from $45,000-$55,000 to start.

I don’t think I see the Principles of Community playing out here for me and other ASCs.

Carla Barela-Bloom

Academic Success Coordinator

