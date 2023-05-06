Heinrich: Through the lens of a high schooler: My experience with The Collegian

My name is Dylan Heinrich. I am a senior at Fossil Ridge High School here in Fort Collins. However, I have been writing for The Collegian since October.

Writing hasn’t always been a passion of mine, as I didn’t start writing for my high school paper until my junior year. However, I took an immediate passion in writing about my high school sports, with nearly 100 articles in my first season.

After dipping my toes into the writing world, I decided it was time to look for something more. So while attending a writing camp over the summer at CSU before my senior year, I got a chance to meet Jake Sherlock, the teaching advisor for The Collegian.

I explained my interest in writing and my interest in helping with the paper in the fall, likely in a shadowing role. But to my surprise, Jake gave me the option to enter the training program to become a full-time member.

I was nervous joining as a high school student and being surrounded by people who were both older and more experienced. But after several weeks and under the guidance of Braidon Nourse and Karsyn Lane, I finally felt at home.

The spectacle of covering events at both Moby Arena and Canvas Stadium was unmatched and something that could’ve only been accomplished through The Collegian.

After this year, I feel I have improved tremendously as a writer. Looking back at any of my writing from last year and comparing it to anything after winter break is like night and day. Without this year at The Collegian, my writing would be nowhere near where it is right now.

But the most important takeaway from my time at The Collegian was all the wonderful people I met. While I’m aware it’s a corny way to close, there’s no better explanation than everyone I met. From the sports desk and management to the members of CTV I met during second semester, the media room had a plethora of friendly faces, and I was excited every time I had a meeting or decided to pop by.

In addition, I got a chance to interview a wide array of people on campus, specifically from the athletic side. While I was never an official student, the CSU campus always felt like a second home for me this year.

However, all good things must come to a close. I will be continuing my studies at the University of Missouri as a journalism major. While Colorado State was nothing but kind to me, I believe that it is best for my education if I pack my bags and head east. But I am eternally grateful to The Collegian for introducing me to the world of college journalism and making the college decision process the hardest choice I’ve ever made.

I will never forget my year at The Rocky Mountain Collegian, and I hope it remembers the 17-year-old high school student who it helped along the way.

Dylan Henrich can no longer be reached at sports@collegian.com. He can be reached on Twitter @dylanrheinrich.