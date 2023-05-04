Lane: Bittersweet accident: Discovering my passion at The Collegian

Editor’s Note: Traditionally, graduating seniors working at The Collegian are given the chance to write a farewell note at the end of their tenure at CSU.

Sometimes, the things we stumble upon by accident end up becoming our life’s passion. Finding The Collegian nearly three years ago changed my life as an incoming first-generation student struggling to find my place at Colorado State University.

Since day one, I’ve known I was bound to be a Ram, but my first year wasn’t very welcoming. I was failing everything for a major I hated, didn’t bother to get involved on campus and surrounded myself with not-so-great people. I ended my first year at home behind a screen quarantined and faced with a dilemma, changing my major. I took a leap and pursued journalism and media communications in hopes that I could still continue chasing my passion for sports.

During this time, I met the former sports director and current content managing editor, Taylor Paumen. She assigned me my first recap about the track and field team heading off to the Tokyo Olympics, and I was clueless. Despite publishing a pretty mediocre article, I knew one thing was certain — I loved seeing my work published. From there on, I pursued sports reporting with a burning passion for covering sporting events for the Mountain West Conference, Canvas Stadium and my all-time favorite Moby Arena.

During my time reporting at The Collegian, I’ve been fortunate enough to witness firsthand the power of journalism and its ability to bring important stories to light. From covering breaking news, attending historic events and witnessing legends in the making, to conducting in-depth interviews, this experience has taught me the importance of persistence and attention to detail and the power of effective storytelling.

As I stepped into my role as sports director this year, I created some of my best work surrounded by people who have left a permanent mark on my life. Directing five sports reporters alongside the sports editor, Braidon Nourse, has brought unforgettable memories. From inside jokes to debriefing some of our hardest days, the sports desk has been my safe space all year long.

Looking back, I can’t help but feel grateful for stumbling upon The Collegian by accident. This experience has not only shaped my passion for journalism and sports reporting but has also given me a sense of belonging at CSU. The friendships, mentorship, and experiences I’ve gained through The Collegian will stay with me for a lifetime. It just goes to show that sometimes the unexpected can lead us down the most fulfilling paths in life. I am excited to see where this passion takes me next, and I am forever grateful for the opportunities and growth The Collegian has provided me.

Lastly, I want to thank the people who made this all worth it. To my supportive team in the newsroom, I’ll miss every single one of you. To Colorado State University Athletics, thank you for opening your doors to me and connecting me with individuals I couldn’t have found anywhere else. To my younger self, you made the right decision.

Goodbye, Collegian.

Karsyn Lane was the sports director and can no longer be reached at sports@collegian.com but can be reached on Twitter @karsynlane1.