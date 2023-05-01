Eckburg: Goodbye beautiful Collegian; I will love you for a thousand lifetimes!

Editor’s Note: Traditionally, graduating seniors working at The Collegian are given the chance to write a farewell note at the end of their tenure at CSU.

I first joined The Collegian in October 2020 — the first semester back after COVID-19 shut everything down — after hearing about Rocky Mountain Student Media through my news writing class in March 2020.

Buzzing, I closed my laptop after the first (virtual) opinion meeting I attended. I had never been in a room with so many creative, interesting and curious people.

My entire college experience has been intertwined with The Collegian and its editorial staff, and I know that I am better for it. I have grown and learned with everyone on this staff, and I’ve spent the last few weeks savoring it — though senioritis is creeping up.

The urge to fill this with sillies is strong, but the opportunity to spend three years of my college experience and write over 60 articles with The Collegian has truly been the greatest honor, and I feel so grateful to know that I have also helped opinion writers dive into research, push past fears of rejection and work to find their own interests.

Though I have spent all four years with the opinion desk in various positions, I have had the opportunity to create content for all kinds of desks — cannabis, arts and entertainment, life and culture and even the photo and illustration desks.

Honestly, I could spend years and years continuing to work with RMSMC, but the best part about my experience is that I truly do feel prepared to go, thanks to the teaching and encouragement of Jake Sherlock, our student media advisor; Serena Bettis, our editor-in-chief; Taylor Paumen, our content managing editor; and Falyn Sebastian, our digital and design managing editor.

“All of my coworkers are beautiful, magical fairy people, and I truly cannot wait to see where they go after graduation. I feel like I have grown up with them, and to see their portfolios put together and brimming with their incredible work feels so special to witness.”

All of them have been loving, helpful and generous and have worked their asses off to create an environment that truly fosters this much growth.

One of the amazing things about The Collegian is that you’re encouraged to explore creating content across desks — the bottom line is having a story you’re interested in. Even if you’re not initially interested in the topic, with enough digging, there is a story to be found and told.

If you are even considering joining The Collegian, my only advice is to jump in as soon as you can because the work experience, friendships, knowledge and confidence you will gain are invaluable and sure to follow you throughout your lifetime.

For now, I just can’t wait to see everyone walk across that stage. Thank you, Collegian, for all of the memories and friendships along the way. See you at graduation!

