Peck: 5 ways to battle your seasonal depression

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

The months January through March are notorious for being the season of depression, when spirits are low and the jovial times of summer feel like a distant memory.

After the conclusion of the holiday season, many people experience seasonal affective disorder where they feel dejected, fatigued and hopeless. However, we do not have to subject ourselves to feelings of depression as there are simple measures we can take to help alleviate our mental health issues.

Here are five methods all of us can try to fight seasonal depression head on.

1. Get more sunlight

The easiest way to combat the winter blues is to soak up as much sun as we can during the winter months. Our bodies crave sunlight, and studies show exposure to sunlight increases levels of serotonin, which is associated with boosting mood and feeling more focused and relaxed.

Luckily, Colorado receives around 300 days of sunshine annually, so the next sunny day is always around the corner. In addition, opening up the blinds to allow the sun to illuminate your house can drastically improve your mood.

2. Prioritize socializing

In the wintertime, we tend to stay at home more to avoid the harsh conditions outdoors, but socializing with others can play a big role in improving your mental health.

It’s easy to feel isolated and gloomy when we are trapped at home for months, but a quick meeting with a friend can easily improve your spirits.

Being surrounded by a trusted group of friends or family helps defeat psychological problems like depression and anxiety. Also, having an active social life makes you more likely to feel fulfilled with life and less likely to fall into a dark hole of depression.

3. Exercise more

It seems like the solution to almost every mental and physical health problem is to get more exercise. Daily exercise works to reduce symptoms of depression, as it releases feel-good endorphins linked to feelings of euphoria.

In addition, daily exercise helps boost confidence, which means you are more likely to want to socialize.

Exercise also helps take your mind off your daily struggle, and sometimes all you need is a quick break from the stresses of life. A quick workout or a walk in the park leaves you more energized and ready to tackle the rest of your day.

4. Use aromatherapy

Aromatherapy is the use of essential oils for therapeutic purposes and can help fight seasonal depression. Studies suggest essential oils could potentially affect the part of the brain responsible for controlling your mood.

Essential oils provide a soothing experience that creates a sense of calmness and relaxation. An added benefit is they add a delectable smell of flowers, fruits or herbs to your house.

Using essential oils is not an absolute cure for depression, but it is an affordable, natural and drug-free way to boost your mood.

5. Plan a trip

The last method of combating seasonal depression is to plan a trip. Unfortunately, not all of us can travel to a beach in Mexico, but Colorado and Fort Collins have plenty of locations that are perfect for a day or weekend trip.

A simple trip to one of the numerous mountain towns provides an easy break to refocus and reenergize your mind. Taking a trip also serves as an opportunity to go on a new adventure and meet different people.

The anticipation of the trip for the weeks and days leading up to it will naturally boost your excitement. Sprinkling in a couple of trips throughout the wintertime helps make the depression season pass sooner.

