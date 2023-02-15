Peck: We are capable of improving our attention spans

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

Nowadays, many students struggle to pay attention in class or aimlessly scroll their phones while attempting to do homework. They often lack the ability to focus on one thing for extended periods of time and are easily distracted by any disruption.

Some of the possible explanations for decreasing attention spans are technology and, specifically, social media. Social media provides instant satisfaction that individuals use to boost their self-esteem or improve their mood. In turn, this creates a feedback loop where the user becomes dependent on instant satisfaction.

The internet provides a saturation of content and information, making it easy to get distracted without even noticing. These are problems I have certainly dealt with in college and noticed others have as well. Our attention spans are short and picky; we focus on one thing for a few seconds and then quickly move to the next thing that catches our eye.

It is one thing if this happens when you are hanging out at your house, but it is especially a problem when these habits bleed into work and school.

“We now live in a world where we can get instant gratification through social media,” said Bradley Conner, Colorado State University’s director of addiction counseling and a professor in psychology. “That is not how schooling works; it is not instant. It is designed to be a long, slow process.”

School is a difficult journey that forces students to practice patience and discipline. It requires students to use critical thinking and complex problem solving, which cannot be accomplished if you are unable to absorb and retain information. Being unable to focus in class or complete an assignment efficiently is a serious problem for students.

However, by understanding the problem and making necessary changes, we can enable our attention span to enter deep states of concentration and focus. There are many simple things students can do to more effectively concentrate in class and complete assignments.

Limiting distractions may seem obvious, but is the easiest way for students to improve their academic and professional performance. This means putting away and turning off all unnecessary technology, such as a phone or the television. Reducing the number of interruptions we have access to allows us to maintain focus on the task at hand.

Many students benefit from socializing and interacting with each other while at school. This leads to a more active environment where students discuss, debate and practice critical thinking. When a class is more dynamic and interesting, students tend to care more, resulting in a more useful class.

Meanwhile, CSU faculty and teachers can also take steps to improve student engagement during class. Studies have shown that attention lapses occur more frequently as a class goes on. Dividing each class period into different sections and activities keeps the students focused. This could include discussions, question-and-answer sections or activities.

Technology provides endless possibilities and opportunities, but with it, new problems are presented. When incorporated correctly, technology can accelerate education and research exponentially; however, if we let it corrupt our mental space, then we destroy our potential.

It is easy to become consumed by the online world, but becoming addicted can lead to colossal issues. We are not destined to succumb to these problems. We can fight back to improve our education, health and lives.

