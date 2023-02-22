Henry: More education will help us better celebrate Black History Month

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

February is the month dedicated to celebrating Black heritage and culture and how it has positively impacted American history.

It’s easy to see the reminders on social media and in the public sphere about the celebration of Black history this month, but do we take the time throughout the year to actively appreciate the impact Black Americans have had on our society as a whole?

From the early 1600s to the early 1800s, Africans were forcibly taken from their homes and brought to the Americas as slaves. Slavery was legal in the United States of America until the 13th Amendment was ratified in 1865, with the Civil Rights Act put in place nearly a century later in an effort to promote racial equality. People of color, specifically Black people and African Americans, had been legally restricted in America for over three centuries, and plenty of arguments can be made that this suppression has continued.

Although Black Americans were and are still oppressed by laws and prejudices — prejudices that are unfortunately prominent in the country today — Black individuals have been able to fight these massive obstacles with inventions, art and music along with many other accomplishments.

Despite the major setbacks Black people have had to fight through, they have still had a major influence on how we live our daily lives. White people get holidays all throughout the year, such as Columbus Day and Saint Patrick’s Day, yet Black people only get one month before their cultural impact dissipates from the limelight.

Black History Month is great at showcasing the achievements of the Black community, but the achievements and accomplishments impact us daily and should be celebrated as such. It would be nice to see different holidays to celebrate influential people of color throughout the year as a reminder to reflect upon the lives of those that fought through adversity to create positive change. Holidays like Rosa Parks Day — celebrated Dec. 1 — exist but are not recognized federally.

There is no national curriculum for Black history. The teaching of Black history is left up to either states or schools, leaving some students ignorant of the significance Black culture has in the nation. Parents have tried to combat the introduction of critical race theory in schools, thus pushing a close-minded and racist culture onto the future of America.

Referring back to Columbus Day, schools take a whole day to reflect upon Christopher Columbus’ “discovery” of the Americas despite the controversy around his actions. Imagine the impact a federally recognized Rosa Parks Day would have if it was a talking point in schools. Children could learn about courageous actions taken by Black activists to make a change when the change was far from easy to accomplish.

There is so much to learn from the Black community that only one month of genuine observation is not enough. After centuries of oppression, it is time to recognize the Black community not just during the month of February but every day to hear their stories and admire what they have done both in the past and present.

