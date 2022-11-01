Today's top stories
Stella: The top 5 worst art installations on campus

The “Dilitant Fault” sculpture outside Willard O. Eddy Hall Oct. 29. The sculpture was constructed in 1979 by Michael Molloconi as part of a thesis for a master’s degree in fine arts.

Michael Stella, Staff Reporter
November 1, 2022

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

Colleges and universities in America are known for being enormous money suckers. Aside from a plethora of leadership positions, high-quality amenities and constant renovation, there is another part of universities that takes up a lot of money: art.

Colleges spend good money to have their campuses decorated with art.

Colorado State University has a number of statues around campus, and while there are a few good-looking ones, like “Newton’s Corner” and the “Ram Proud” statue by Moby Arena, where the ram’s backside is literally pointed toward the University of Colorado Boulder, the rest are awful.

Let’s go through a list of the worst art installations on campus.

1. “Dilitant Fault” tops list of awful CSU art

“Dilitant Fault” looks like a bird that can no longer fly. Placed at such an opportune location on campus, between Willard O. Eddy Hall and Braiden Hall, you would think CSU would want a really meaningful statue here — one that inspires students sort of like “Newton’s Corner” does with its quote.

Instead, “Dilitant Fault” makes me question if it is worth it to continue making my tuition payments each month. It is an old piece of work, dating back to 1979. It is time CSU retires this statue and finds something a little more inspiring for such a high-traffic area.

2. The Clark Building loves BMX?

The Andrew G. Clark Building is home to the Liberal Arts College at CSU. You’d think that a building that hosts degree programs like political science, economics and journalism and media communication could have tributes to influential CSU alumni, like John Straayer, for whom the Straayer Center for Public Service Leadership is named, but instead there is a BMX bike statue.

“The Isaac Newton statue by the chemistry buildings is probably the most recognizable statue on campus. The quote from Newton is empowering, and the location of it is prime. The Newton statue should be the model the university follows for all of its public art.”

The statue is multiple bikers racing, and it is just curious that CSU would choose to put this statue anywhere on campus, let alone in front of Clark. Perhaps it is fitting that such an odd piece of art would be placed in front of the ugliest building on campus. Perhaps with the highly anticipated renovation of Clark starting hopefully in late 2023, we can get some better art.

3. Center Avenue’s giant rocks

If you live in Aggie Village or enter campus through the south side, you’ve probably seen the giant rocks off Center Avenue by the Physiology building. Until I downloaded the Art Central app, an app that showcases art in Fort Collins, it did not even register that this was supposed to be art.

Known as “Signal Sequence,” it is several rocks — one with a hole in the center. This is another high-traffic area that deserves something much better than what it has.

4. “Moth” in the Morgan Library

Hanging from the ceiling in the Morgan Library, “Moth” is less offensive to the eyes but leaves much to be desired. It is hard to tell that this is supposed to be a moth. The colors are pretty, but the shape is odd. In all fairness, it would be hard to hang any other art in this location, since it is hanging from the third floor of the library, but sometimes less is more.

5. “Untitled” by the Chemistry Building

This one is really confusing for a number of reasons. It appears to be two people oddly depicted in front of the Chemistry Building. Another weird piece of art in a weird spot.

Campus art installations have the potential to inspire students and make campus better. CSU’s art is doing quite the opposite.

The Isaac Newton statue by the chemistry buildings is probably the most recognizable statue on campus. The quote from Newton is empowering, and the location of it is prime. The Newton statue should be the model the university follows for all of its public art.

Reach Michael Stella at letters@collegian.com or on Twitter @Michaelstella_.

