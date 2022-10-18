Stella: Colorado can help Biden gain a better Democratic foothold

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

We’re nearly two years into President Joe Biden’s term, and the United States has been witness to enormous legislative accomplishments from the Democratic president and Democratic Congress. Despite having the fourth equally split Senate in American history, Biden has found a way to get the job done and deliver to the American people.

Ad

The United States Senate is a difficult place for the Democratic trifecta to get legislation passed because legislation requires a majority vote to pass, and with the Republican Party’s reluctance to do anything for the American people, it is an uphill battle.

Protect and expand is the Democratic motto toward the Senate when it comes to November’s midterm elections ending Tuesday, Nov. 8. It is not enough for the Democratic Party to protect the majority — they must expand it, and with their governing of the past two years, voters should reward them.

Coloradans have the opportunity to play a role in protecting the Democratic majority by sending Sen. Michael Bennet back to the Senate in November.

Bennet was last reelected to the Senate in 2016 and first won his seat in 2010 when he defeated Republican Ken Buck. Bennet is a lackluster senator, but he watches out for the best of Colorado and deserves reelection.

In states like Nevada, Pennsylvania and Georgia, Democrats have the chance to win and expand their majority.

“It’s been said that the 2020 election was the most important election of our lifetimes. While that was likely true, this midterm election bears equal placement in history.”

Just in the past two years, Biden has been able to work with the Democratic majorities, however slim they may be, and improve the lives of the average American.

The American Rescue Plan Act was a historic piece of legislation, one that conveniently came after a Republican president’s term ended, just like when the last Democratic president to take office started his term with The American Recovery and Reinvestment Act.

The ARPA significantly reduced child poverty, sent millions of Americans stimulus money and kept many Americans from going hungry.

Following the passing of ARPA, the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law was passed, which was the largest investment in infrastructure in a generation. The bill provided money to fix America’s crumbling infrastructure while helping address the climate crisis.

Most recently, amid many other legislative achievements, Biden helped pass the Inflation Reduction Act, which alleviated some effects of inflation on Americans.

Ad

Before the Inflation Reduction Act, Medicare could not negotiate any prescription drug prices. Now, they can on certain drugs. The Inflation Reduction Act also caps the out-of-pocket price of insulin at $35 for a one-month supply under Medicare Part D.

The $35-per-month cap was meant to be applied to privately insured Americans as well, but the Republican Party voted to strip this provision from the Inflation Reduction Act.

All of these legislative accomplishments are historic and deserve praise, but there is only so much that Democrats can achieve without a majority.

Democracy has been under attack since 2020, and the GOP is the culprit. All across the land, Republicans inspired by the worst of America are out to dismantle and delegitimize our time-tested democracy.

Bolstering the Democratic majority in the Senate will give Democrats a better chance to pass the Freedom to Vote Act, the most significant federal piece of legislation to protect Americans’ right to vote.

It is worth questioning why in the United States of America, in the city upon the democratic hill, it would take a majority of Democratic senators to get a bill passed that protects the sacred right to vote when Republicans could help pass it?

It’s been said that the 2020 election was the most important election of our lifetimes. While that was likely true, this midterm election bears equal placement in history.

Congress is plagued with election deniers in the Republican Party whose very existence in the halls of Congress is a threat to American democracy.

By giving Biden the reinforcements he needs in the Senate, Americans can continue to benefit from legislative victories, and we can take steps to protect our democracy.