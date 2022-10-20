LFTE: Collegian readers, your vote matters — we have the info you need

Editor’s Note: All letters from the editor reflect the views of the editorial board only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian.

Dear readers,

This week, registered Colorado voters will receive their ballots for the midterm elections in the mail, and I think that’s something worth getting excited about.

Voting is often touted as one of the greatest things we have the privilege — and right — to do as United States citizens, but in today’s world, it can feel more like a burden at times than something to look forward to now that you’ve reached adulthood.

If you were a Colorado State University student who passed by The Plaza in 2020, you know what I’m talking about. At some point, no matter how much you love politics, you just want to talk to people about your favorite TV shows or the snack you ate yesterday. I don’t think anyone has the desire to be shouted at about political parties while they’re just trying to finish an assignment.

As both a journalist and a political science student, I have the view that government is something that deserves attention. It might be exhausting and tedious, but it impacts our daily lives.

If you’ve ever used a city bus, signed up for a vaccine through the county or bought some food in town, the local government and the things we vote on have had at least some influence on what that experience was like.

As citizens, local residents and students — even those of you who are not U.S. citizens — we often have more say on those things than we think. From my perspective, getting involved with that, even just a little bit, can be empowering and can grant everyone the opportunity to improve their lives, even just a little bit.

It’s recently come to my attention that many of my peers don’t have a strong grasp of what the midterms mean or the role these politicians whose names are on the ballot play in our lives, which is quite frankly flabbergasting to me.

So our team at The Collegian has created this election special edition for you, our peers, to gain a little more knowledge on what the heck is going on around Colorado.

We’ve done the research so you don’t have to, and we’ve got all you need to know on how to vote locally and what you will be voting on if you are registered to vote with a local address. Plus, we’ve included other interesting information about voting culture within the state and how voters have changed the composition of our lives.

Just the other night, I heard two students at the grocery store talking about picking up wine for their roommate and wondering if they could get it at King Soopers. Currently, Colorado grocery stores cannot sell wine, but there is a proposition on the ballot to change that, so maybe other students in the future won’t have to make an extra stop before they can go home and relax.

You have the potential to change your lives — or at the very least fill out some bubbles on a Scantron-like paper that won’t make or break your GPA — so get out there and vote by 7 p.m. Nov. 8.

Sincerely,

Serena Bettis, editor in chief

