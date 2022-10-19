Eckburg: Registering to vote is easy, important in Colorado

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

Coming to college and experiencing what is likely your first taste of independence can be scary and uncertain. Meeting new people, getting a new job, adjusting to a new schedule — all of it is overwhelming but oh, so worth it.

One of your newfound abilities as an independent adult is exercising your right to vote — and it’s arguably the most important one. Plus, getting involved in Fort Collins and understanding the community is a great way to connect to your new home for at least the next four years.

You can register to vote in Colorado with the click of a button if you have a valid Colorado driver’s license, Colorado identification or social security number.

If you’re attending Colorado State University as an out-of-state student, you can change your registration to Colorado by registering to vote in this state using your current address instead of your home state.

As long as you update your registration before the deadline, you’re good. It’s that easy, seriously.

Now, you may not be the most political person, and that’s okay too.

Politics, especially in today’s climate and culture, can be exhausting and super emotionally charged when discussed, but local elections don’t carry the same cultural and conversational taboo.

“The political climate in America is stressful and scary right now, and many people are struggling to believe in our democracy, which is why your vote matters now more than ever, regardless of who or what you choose to vote for.”

As a member of the Fort Collins community, your vote matters and will help our town grow and change as the needs of the people change. It’s not as tense as national elections, and maybe that’s the best way to dip your toes into politics in the first place.

This paper is full of detailed explanations of what’s on your ballot this season, and taking advantage of that information to make decisions that will help Fort Collins is incredibly important.

Turning 18 and 21 are two big milestones that often happen during your college years, and if you’re on the younger end of that spectrum, this could be your opportunity to test out your newly awarded voting power.

When registering in Colorado, if you decide to use the printable form, the instructions on how to turn it in and ensure you receive your ballot are detailed on the second page. After you register, the county clerk and recorder will receive your information and send out an information card, which you’ll get in the mail.

There are three main types of elections in Fort Collins: regular, special and county/statewide, and when you vote you’ll have the opportunity to participate in all of them.

The more people who cast votes, the more accurate our representation in government will be. Get out and vote!

