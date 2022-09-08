Burke: 5 ways to stay active while the Rec Center stays busy

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board.

Another school year has commenced, and with the new semester comes new foolish-minded activities and disciplines attempting to become students’ everyday habits.

Atop the list of those habits is developing a regular workout routine, usually implementing the many luxuries offered by the Colorado State University Student Recreation Center.

Unfortunately, not everyone can fit inside the Rec all at once, and the influx of students at the beginning of every school term can be discouraging to newbies and, more importantly, bothersome to the regular gym attendees.

“It definitely gets a little discouraging (going to the gym) because going through my normal routine is not very easy, and I am forced to make adjustments at the beginning of the year,” CSU senior and regular gym-goer Zach Kohl said. “It is difficult to want to work out when you know you have no space to do it.”



Due to these circumstances, I am calling all you new routine-creators who are going to inevitably end up abandoning the gym after two weeks to consider these alternative ways to stay active while keeping your distance from the “gym rats” around campus.

1. Go for a run or bike ride

Going for a run or riding a bike are two of the easiest and most common ways to work out. Fort Collins possesses many different trails with scenic views and miles of quiet pathways to really dial in on your fitness aspirations. Besides, who doesn’t want to make another excuse to get outside and take in the fresh Colorado mountain air? That’s what I thought.

2. Try dance or yoga

Next, dancing and yoga go hand in hand with getting blood flowing throughout the body. Additionally, both activities assist in strengthening balance, flexibility and mobility. Sure, dancing or doing yoga alone can seem boring and bring forth certain insecurities, whether that be a terrible robot dance or the flexibility of a plank of cedar wood, but you must start somewhere, and if you’re new to the whole fitness scene, this may be the innocent introduction you have been looking for.

3. Become a beast with the jump rope

No desire to run or dance? No problem: A jump rope is a phenomenal activity requiring only you, a rope and the willpower to become the best jump-roper north of the county line. Jumping rope assists in cardio build-up, increases agility and improves coordination.

4. Box that one professor you despise

We all have that one professor we feel deserves a pop to the eyeball. Whether prompted by their strict grading techniques, severe coffee breath or lackluster sense of personal space, these feelings are not uncommon. But rather than sitting back and fantasizing about that day, go print out a picture of their face online, tape it to a couch pillow, hang that pillow from the ceiling with a string and start slugging away. Boxing is a surefire way to gain muscle mass and work up a sweat — not to mention it relieves any pent-up stress and anger about your failed quiz grade.

5. Three words: Indoor obstacle course

If none of the above options caught your eye, look no further. Nothing screams thrill-inducing fitness than rearranging your house furniture into an obstacle course. Maneuvering around house cushions and coffee tables meticulously placed throughout the house is a phenomenal activity to increase agility and get a sweat going.

Not only will you view your home in a different way but also sneak in some calorie-burning fun. Just be prepared to clean up the mess and have an excuse ready when a roommate walks in and sees you leaping from the kitchen counter to the living room couch.

