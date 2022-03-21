LTTE: Reproductive Health Equity Act will protect rights in Colorado

Editor’s Note: All opinion section content reflects the views of the individual author only and does not represent a stance taken by The Collegian or its editorial board. Letters to the Editor reflect the view of a member of the campus community and are submitted to the publication for approval.

If you live in the state of Colorado it is crucial that you act now to protect reproductive rights.

When talking to young people on Colorado State University’s campus, it is clear that many feel that their bodily autonomy is at risk. Many students have watched as the Texas Heartbeat Act, Senate Bill 8, has caused immense difficulty for birthing people. This is terrifying for young people who want to continue to make their own life decisions.

When speaking to students about abortion access, it is common to hear about the fear they feel when it comes to the future of reproductive rights. This is a valid concern considering the risk we face currently. If Roe v. Wade is overturned, there is nothing in place protecting the right to have an abortion in Colorado.



Coloradans need to support the work being done to protect abortion access within our state. A bill that I am advocating for is the Reproductive Health Equity Act. RHEA will ensure that individuals have the right to choose or refuse contraception.

It establishes the “fundamental right” to choose to continue a pregnancy, give birth or have an abortion, as well as the acknowledgment that “a fertilized egg, embryo or fetus does not have independent … rights under the laws of the state.” Additionally, this bill uses nongendered language, which is crucial for LGBTQIA+ communities within Colorado.

These are rights that I believe I deserve to have. Nobody besides me should make decisions about my life or my body. RHEA passing is necessary if young people want to continue to make autonomous decisions over their bodies. It is a basic right to have the choice and ability to control one’s future. Making sure the Reproductive Health Equity Act bill is passed is the best way to ensure our rights.

Isabelle Freitik

The Brazen Project employee

