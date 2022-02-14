McKissick: Students should use the psychology department counseling services

With the mental impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has had on all of us, more students should take advantage of CSU’s Psychological Services Center.

A sign hangs in Sage Hall on the Colorado State University campus Jan. 31. Sage Hall is where the Colorado School of Public Health at CSU resides along with the Psychological Services Center.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had resounding effects on all of us to varying degrees. Some people have experienced the profound loss of someone close to them, while others have lost their job or their home. It’s hard to quantify just how much this virus has taken from us, but one thing is certain: It’s affected our mental health as a nation.

That’s according to a Kaiser Family Foundation Health Tracking Poll from 2020, at least. The poll reported an increase in trouble sleeping or eating, alcohol consumption and self-reported symptoms of depression and/or anxiety after the COVID-19 pandemic took hold of the country.

In such tumultuous times, it’s really quite natural to feel emotionally drained or depressed. We’re nearly two years into a pandemic, and the shockwaves of the virus can still be felt around the nation. To alleviate stress, depression or anxiety, counseling can help.

Most Colorado State University students know of the school’s free counseling sessions with a counselor at CSU Health Network, but the psychology department’s $15 per hour therapy sessions for full-time students may fly under the radar.

The psychology department’s affiliate agency, aptly called the Psychological Services Center, is a community mental health agency and is located at 700 S. Mason St. Additionally, the PSC has an office in room 119 of the Gifford Building.

PSC provides therapy services and psychological evaluations for several demographics, including children, couples, families and individual adults.

The center also provides assessment services and group therapy. The CSU Health Network counseling services provides group therapy, but unfortunately does not offer psychological assessment services due to “the extensive time required for comprehensive psychological evaluations.”

Wait times at the PSC can fluctuate, much like the waitlist at CSU Health Network’s counseling services. According to Dr. Michael Brinker, director of the PSC, the waitlist is an estimated three months as of right now. Meanwhile, the CSU Health Network’s counseling services waitlist is currently one to five days, according to the CSU Health Network’s Associate Director of Communications Kate Hagdorn.

The best time to sign up for the waitlist for PSC is in the fall, which is when Brinker said there are more fresh-faced therapists available before course loads heat up.

“At the start of the fall semester, we have a newer group of therapists start taking on cases, and we move through the waitlist pretty quickly at that time,” Brinker said. “Later in the semester, when the students’ caseload is more full, we are slower in picking up new cases.”

“Regardless of where you seek counseling services for yourself, though, it’s important to take care of your mental health during these hectic times.”

Is now the best time to join the waitlist if you’re graduating in May? Certainly not, but if you’re looking for counseling in the summer months, PSC may be your best route, as the CSU Health Network’s counseling services staff is more limited in the summer.

Hagdorn reported that only about 18% of CSU’s resident in-person student population is seen for counseling services per year – or 5,000 students. Meanwhile, Brinker said the majority of the PSC’s patients are not students.

According to the counseling services section of the CSU Health Network website, “most students see their (CSU Health Network) counselor every two to three weeks for individual appointments.” Research shows that therapy works best when done once weekly over three to four months. In accordance with this and as not to inundate the counselors at CSU Health Network, perhaps it’s time to give another provider a chance.

Regardless of where you seek counseling services for yourself, though, it’s important to take care of your mental health during these hectic times. The last thing we want to do is let COVID-19 win.

