Eckburg: The Olympics needs to do better by young athletes

The 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing brought us an array of events full of exemplary athletic prowess. As millions of people tuned in to watch, a clear shift emerged in how we all consume Olympic content, with TV ratings at an all-time low and significantly more people watching on different streaming services and devices.

If you were active on social media during the games, you would have seen the surplus of commentary and reactions to the events, but one group of athletes took center stage — unfortunately, it had little to do with their incredible athleticism.

In a sad turn of events, 15-year-old, gold-projected Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva tested positive for a banned performance-enhancing drug, among other heart-health drugs. As the young athlete sparkled on the ice, her talent was overshadowed by the Olympics’ dark doping history showing its ugly face.

Instead of highlighting the myriad of young athletes competing, coverage of the games devolved into conversations about how damaging professional sports can be to young individuals.

The first and incredibly important thing to note is that Valieva was cleared to compete following her positive test. Being 15 years old, she is not old enough to be held accountable, and, while this caused controversy, it opened up the conversation about those really at fault — namely her coach, Eteri Tutberidze.

Tutberidze has a tumultuous coaching history. On one hand, she’s the face behind skaters that have won gold and silver, but she also has a storied past of borderline abusive training methods.

Some would argue that grueling training is a byproduct of being a gold-winning athlete. If you put your everything into your sport, you’re sure to reap the benefits; however, it’s clear that the line between extremely hard work and overexertion is ever-blurring.

Yes, these girls go home with Olympic medals, but at what cost?

It’s hard to envision a career that is fully based on how your body looks and how it performs, especially when you’re only 15 years old. Professional sports environments are linked to disordered eating, and that — plus a domineering, all-or-nothing coach — is a recipe for lifelong scars.

When Valieva exited the ice following her final event, which dropped her to fourth place overall and left her without a medal, instead of showing her compassion and acknowledging her hard work, Tutberidze asked, “Why did you let it go? Why did you stop fighting?”

When you do your best and it’s not enough, what else is there? When your worth is based on your achievements and your story is now clouded with judgment, how do you feel about yourself?

The 2022 Beijing Olympics showed us the ugly side of professional athletics. In a heartbreaking video, multiple Russian skaters sobbed and one yelled as a flurry of assistants directed them toward the ice for the medal ceremony.

The emotional toll taken on these girls feels immeasurable. The camera lingered on 17-year-old Anna Shcherbakova, who had just won gold, sitting alone in the off-ice green room — a stoic image of a winner forgotten by her team amid chaos, scandal and heartbreak. Shcherbakova later said she felt empty inside following her win.

Making it to the Olympics as a young athlete is the most incredible feat of talent that one could have. That recognition solidifies your story as one of greatness, perseverance and dedication.

Although Valieva was met with thunderous applause following her final event, despite her stumbling, those closest to her at the games berated her performance. Her dazzling talent will henceforth be associated with her positive doping test and fall from glory in the public eye.

It’s clear that Tutberidze failed those girls. By forcing them into strenuous and aggressive training regimens, she has instilled a fear of failure so great that it is even felt by the winners. It didn’t matter that Shcherbakova left with gold. At 17, she wasn’t even able to fully celebrate having a once-in-a-lifetime dream come true.

This round of the Winter Olympic Games left a sour taste in the mouths of many. Instead of rallying around incredible athletes, we’re left to fully confront the ugly truth beneath the surface: These young athletes are being pushed to their limits for Olympic recognition, and when they leave with nothing, their self-worth is shattered.

There needs to be more protection for young athletes. At the end of the day, talent aside, they are young people just trying to actualize their dreams, and they shouldn’t be burnt out by the time they can legally have a drink in the United States.

Having your livelihood based on your body and what it can do is a dangerous game to be playing, and if you’re going to play it, you need to make sure you’re doing it in a way that will not leave you with mile-long therapy bills.

