This week in ASCSU: Ratification of 53rd senate

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened May 3 for the first session of the 53rd senate.

The 52nd senate ended with a special session in which Bills 5223, “BSOF Extra Funds,” and 5224, “Executive Job Descriptions,” were approved with unanimous consent, and former Associate Justice Alayna Truxal was ratified as the Supreme Court’s chief justice.

The incoming 53rd senate was then officially ratified, with Ava Ayala taking the position of speaker of the senate.

Senate then held the election for speaker pro tempore. Senior Sammy Trout and sophomore Claudia Paraiso, both former senators, were nominated for the position.

“Throughout my time as chair of the University Affairs Committee, which has been the biggest pleasure of my life, I’ve learned how important it is to mediate and have a cool head deep in important discussions and conversations,” Trout said.

The speaker pro tempore is responsible for aiding the review and passage of legislation, maintaining communication between ASCSU branches and stepping in for the speaker of the senate when necessary.

“I think that I would be a good person for this position because I have so many different leadership opportunities outside of this, such as being at the Rec Center and as a peer mentor, so I already have connections to different places,” Paraiso said.

By way of a majority vote, Paraiso was elected speaker pro tempore and sworn into office by Truxal.

Continuing with Legislative Cabinet elections, an election was held for the retention and recruitment officer, who works to coordinate campus events, recruit new senate members and inform the CSU student body on ASCSU processes.

Junior Faraaz Bukhari, a former senator and retention and recruitment officer, was nominated for the position.

“I firmly believe that change can happen if you want it to, no matter how big or small,” Bukhari said.

Junior Adrian Salazar, a former senator and Diversity and Inclusion Caucus chair, was also nominated.

“I feel like I fit all the responsibilities and qualifications needed to serve this position and, ultimately, the student body,” Salazar said.

By way of a majority vote, Bukhari was elected retention and recruitment officer.

To conclude Legislative Cabinet appointments, the election of parliamentarian was held.

The parliamentarian is responsible for helping facilitate senate sessions, aiding the legislative process and sustaining senate communication.

Senior Parker Doyle, a former senator and Constitution Caucus chair, was nominated for the position.

“My main goal for the position is to increase accessibility in this space, mostly in the field of our online presence as ASCSU by updating our records website and updating the captioning software of Zoom,” Doyle said.

As he was the sole candidate, Doyle was elected parliamentarian with unanimous consent.

Senate then moved to ratify the next administration’s appointments to the Executive Cabinet.

Senior journalism and media communications major Meron Siyoum was ratified as director of traditions and programs.

Senior biomedical sciences major Hunter Leyendecker was ratified as deputy director of marketing.

Ashton Duffield, a junior business administration major and former ASCSU presidential candidate, was ratified as director of finance.

Sophomore political science major and former senator Braxton Dietz was ratified as chief of staff.

Ayla Sirois, a sophomore art major and former ASCSU clerk and recorder, was ratified as deputy chief of staff.

First-year student Tangia Zheng was ratified as deputy director of finance.

Michael Stella, a senior political science major, was appointed director of governmental affairs.

Junior communications major Isabel Henry was ratified as business and community liaison.

Jorja Whyte, a junior psychology major, was appointed director of health.

Senior biomedical sciences major Alejandra Quesada-Stoner was ratified as deputy director of health.

Junior ecosystem science and sustainability major and former chief of staff Haydyn Deason was ratified as director of environmental affairs.

Theo Reese, a junior political science major and former senator, was appointed director of academics.

Junior political science major and former director of governmental affairs Evan Welch was ratified as deputy director of housing security.

Senate then moved into the election of the Accessibility Caucus chair. The newly created Accessibility Caucus will work to implement accessibility initiatives into all pieces of future legislation and lobby CSU administration to increase accessibility efforts on campus.

Ruairí Low was nominated for the position and was approved with unanimous consent.

ASCSU senate will reconvene in early September.

