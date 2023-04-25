This week in ASCSU: Disabled student transportation, collaboration and diversity

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened April 19 for the 27th session of the 52nd senate.

After three new senators were sworn into office, senate moved directly into confidence business and entered Committee of the Whole, allowing the legislative body to edit legislation on the floor.

Senate was prompted to enter into Committee of the Whole after accessibility concerns were raised when senators noted the proposed bills sent in the weekly ASCSU email did not include the most recent versions of the legislative documents, which included edits from the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Affairs Committee.

Bill 5220 “CSU Temporarily Disabled Student Transportation Program Funding” was first discussed.

The bill seeks to use funding granted from the Senate Discretionary Fund totaling over $5,500 in order to fund a program designed to provide transportation for temporarily disabled students across campus.

“This is a beautifully written bill and it will help a lot of students,” University Affairs Committee Chair Sammy Trout said. “This is just the beginning of so much more within (the Off-Campus Life) office and I’m very excited for this to be the first thing.”

The program will employ hired staff to operate a rented golf cart to facilitate student transportation.

The bill passed by way of a 21-0 vote, with one abstention.

Lex 5208 “Collaboration and Diversity Amendment” was also considered.

The legislation intends to promote increased cooperation and diversity of opinion on future pieces of legislation by mandating legislative authors include senators from both College Councils and Student Diversity Programs and Services Offices more completely during the legislative process.

The lex’s authors hope the legislation will work to repair strained relationships within ASCSU and prevent future hostile senate sessions as observed throughout the 52nd senate.

In strong opposition to the legislation, Constitution Caucus Chair Parker Doyle cited concerns surrounding the potential risk for further division within senate and the precedent the passing of the legislation would set for future senate members.

“What we need in senate is to not divide ourselves, but come together and recognize that if we put in the work, we can come together for those common goals,” Doyle said. “There is no need to divide us.”

Because constitutional amendments require a two-thirds majority vote, the legislation failed by way of a 10-9 vote with six abstentions.

ASCSU Senate will resume April 26.

Reach Sam Hutton at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @Sam_Hut14.