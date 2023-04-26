Learning Express Toys puts community first

The Rams Squishmallow along with all kinds in animals or cartoon characters at Learning Express Toys in Fort Collins April 24. The design was made to complement the colors and mascot of Colorado State University.

Located in Fort Collins, Learning Express Toys is a unique toy store in Colorado that focuses on providing education to its customers. The small minority, women and locally owned toy store is also family-owned. Brinda Choquette, the owner of Learning Express Toys, shared her thoughts on what makes her store stand out from the rest.

“We really curate our selection,” Choquette said. “If we put something out for sale, it’s been tried and tested. This means that all the toys in the store have been carefully selected and tested to ensure their quality.”

Another one of the store’s unique features is its commitment to staying local. “Everything we make stays in town,” Choquette said. The store takes pride in being a local business that offers help to anyone who walks through the door. “We help pretty much anybody who comes in and ask us for help,” Choquette said. “We always try to find a way to help.” Additionally, customers can expect a warm greeting and personalized assistance when they visit the store. “When you come into the store, you’re going to be greeted,” Choquette said. “There’s always someone who’s going to be able to help you if you don’t know what you’re getting.”

Moreover, Choquette shared that Learning Express Toys does not carry electronic games and toys but rather focuses on toys that require thinking and hold educational value.

“We try to find an educational angle as much as possible because we do focus on the kids getting some sort of educational value out of the toys,” Choquette said.

The store is dedicated to providing customers with toys that can aid in the development and growth of children’s minds.

Furthermore, Learning Express Toys is actively involved in the community and supports local schools and nonprofit organizations. Choquette said the store donates prizes for school carnivals along with gift baskets. The store also partners with Toys for Tots, a program that provides toys to children who cannot afford them, which is their biggest partner on a yearly basis.

“We constantly give back to our community working with local nonprofits such as Toys for Tots and The Nappie Project as well as local schools such as Bacon Elementary, Kruse Elementary, Riffenburgh Elementary, Zach Elementary and so, so much more,” said Paige Renner, marketing coordinator at Learning Express Toys.

Like every small business, Learning Express Toys faced challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic and had to adapt its operations to ensure its survival. Choquette shared that the store went virtual and created an online portal to sell products. They also did phone sales and FaceTime shopping.

“We didn’t have a choice, so we tried everything we could think of,” Choquette said.

Learning Express Toys aims to provide its customers with quality toys that have educational value. Choquette hopes that when customers walk into the store, they feel welcome and excited.

“My favorite thing is when a little kid comes in for the first time and they’re just excited,” Choquette said. “They will walk in the doors, and there’s always this beautiful look that makes my day.”

Reach Hania Nini at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @csucollegian.