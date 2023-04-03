Today's top stories
Best Teacher Awards celebrate teachers' commitment to students

Hania Nini, Staff Reporter
April 3, 2023

The Best Teacher Awards honors and celebrates teaching excellence at Colorado State University. The ceremony, held March 28 at the Lory Student Center, celebrated six teachers at CSU. Dan Baker, Anna Bernhard, Jeff Biegert, Paulo R. Borges de Brito, Chris Henle and Johnny Plastini were selected this year for their commitment to their students and contributions to the university community.

While these professors teach in various fields, they all emphasized the importance of developing relationships with their students. Bernhard, a director in the department of art and art history, said she believes it is important for students to feel seen.

“I think that helping students feel that they are part of a larger community has their best interests in mind,” Bernhard said.

Similarly, Baker, a professor in the department of civil and environmental engineering, said he wants to connect with students before teaching since connection drives motivation for students to learn.

“I’d like to help them better understand why they’re here too because some students really struggle with motivation,” Baker said.

Furthermore, he said he believes it is interesting to know his students’ personal stories and why they are here.

“I think that what makes a good teacher is somebody who can admit that they don’t know everything.” -Jeff Biegert, New Belgium Brewing-sponsored CSU fermentation science and technology instructor and brewmaster

That is also true for Biegert, a fermentation science and brewing teacher. He said building relationships with students is important to create an inclusive and participatory culture in class.

In various ways, the recipients all support their students’ well-being. Bernhard favors one-on-one conversations, Baker tries to be flexible and open with his students and Biegert observes how everyone in the classroom is doing during class to ensure everyone is having a good time.

Additionally, critical thinking and creativity are emphasized in their instruction. Bernhard said he believes teaching is more than just transmitting information; it is also about imparting knowledge, cultivating critical thinking skills and a lifelong love of learning.

“That ability to weave your own view and assertion and communicate that effectively will be a skill no matter what field you go into,” Bernhard said. “It is the most important skill for personal growth, identity and self-knowledge.”

On the other hand, Baker said he believes education should include more than memorizing facts and encourages students to think of their solutions to problems.

“Sometimes, they could use a way that is different than what I taught them, and I get to learn something new from their work,” Baker said.

Biegert said he views teaching as a collaborative process in which students are active participants in their learning.

“Something’s always going to go in a way you don’t expect it, and students should look for these moments to think what they could do different,” Biegert said.

If Bernhard could give new teachers starting out in the field any advice, she said it would be to seek mentorship among other instructors and always be open to receiving feedback. Baker, on the other hand, said he would advise them to do their best and learn from it but also embrace the students connecting with each other. Finally, Biegert said humility is what distinguishes a good teacher.

“I think that what makes a good teacher is somebody who can admit that they don’t know everything,” Biegert said.

Reach Hania Nini at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @csucollegian.

