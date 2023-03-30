Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

ASCSU elections: Why don’t more people vote?

ASCSU+elections%3A+Why+dont+more+people+vote%3F

Collegian | Sophia Sirokman

Allie Seibel and Piper Russell
March 30, 2023

Colorado State University student voter turnout for the 2022-23 Associated Students of Colorado State University elections was 6.17%. The 2022 election season, which concluded with the announcement of current President Rob Long and Vice President Elijah Sandoval, saw only 1,854 students voting. That number decreased from 2021’s 13.73% and 2020’s 15%.

“I do not vote,” said Maddie, a CSU first-year transfer student who only provided her first name. “I just don’t really feel affected by it in any way — positive or negative.”

Ad

The 2023 election season has four candidate pairs for president and vice president and two candidates for speaker of the senate, which is an increase from 2022, when Rob Long and Elijah Sandoval ran unopposed on the official ballot.

“I would say that ASCSU controls a large portion of student fees, and they also represent the student body to university leadership. It matters who they vote for and who represents CSU as a whole.” –Grace Neumann, ASCSU elections manager

ASCSU manages a budget of $57 million every year from student fees. ASCSU funds student clubs and organizations, including CSU Athletics, Student Diversity Programs and Services, RamEvents and RamRide.

As well as funding many organizations, ASCSU “advocates for students on a university, local, state and national level and represents the student body on administrative campus committees,” according to the ASCSU website.

“I would say that ASCSU controls a large portion of student fees, and they also represent the student body to university leadership,” ASCSU Elections Manager Grace Neumann said in an email. “It matters who they vote for and who represents CSU as a whole.”

“I think there could be multiple reasons why students choose to not vote,” Neumann wrote. “The main one is that some students may not know about the ASCSU elections or the role of ASCSU in the university’s governance structure. Without sufficient awareness of the importance of voting, students may not be motivated to participate in the election. Luckily, this year we have a competitive race with two speaker of the senate tickets and four presidential tickets. With this, many campaigns’ awareness rises. Additionally, the elections committee will be tabling all day during voting (April 3-5). We are hoping this brings awareness to elections and makes voting easily accessible.”

Candidates have promoted their platforms on The Plaza and around campus, with some even visiting classes to raise awareness for their campaigns. All have Instagram accounts focused on their priorities and goals if elected to office. Despite the engagement attempts, voter turnout and desire to vote remain low on campus.

“Focusing on student outreach and creating voter awareness (are) the most important component of increasing voter turnout,” Neumann wrote. “Candidates need to emphasize the importance of voting and encourage students to use their voices.”

Despite all of the initiatives candidates adopt to try and make their campaign more attractive to student voters, especially given the history of low voter turnout, most students on campus do not vote or only vote because of a personal connection, such as having a friend connected with ASCSU.

“I do not (vote),” said Makayla, a CSU first-year student who only provided her first name. “I’m a tour guide on campus, and I talk about how you can vote during ASCSU (elections); I know that people provided their names and stuff, so I haven’t looked for (the candidates), but I know it’s happening. If (voting) was popped up or if they sent an email about it with the form, I probably would vote.”

Other students expressed similar opinions about why they choose not to vote. Sophomore student Lauren, who only provided her first name, said that she has not voted and does not plan to vote because she doesn’t know about elections. Bradley, another first-year student who only provided his first name, said he was planning to vote because one of his girlfriend’s friends is running.

Ad

“I have not (voted), but I am going to in this next election,” said Collin, a junior who also only provided his first name. “I didn’t know about (ASCSU elections). I’m going to vote now because I have a friend who is helping with elections.”

“I would like to see ASCSU elected leaders focus on enhancing student well-being and aiming to improve students’ lives both on and off campus,” Neumann said. “I hope to see integrity, compassion and professionalism in ASCSU leadership next year. I am confident that the candidates this year aim to achieve exactly that.”

Reach Piper Russell and Allie Seibel news@collegian.com or on Twitter @csucollegian.

Leave a Comment
About the Writers
Photo of Allie Seibel
Allie Seibel, News Editor

Allie Seibel is one of the news editors for The Collegian this year and is excited to start out her first year with the paper in such an exciting role.

Seibel...

Photo of Piper Russell
Piper Russell, News Editor

Piper Russell is one of The Collegian’s news editors this year and is thrilled to be working in the role. She started as a news reporter her sophomore...

Navigate Left
  • Associated Students of Colorado State University presidential candidate Rithik Correa discusses his and running mate Jessica Laffeys campaign platform at the president and vice president debate in Lory Student Center Ballroom A March 29. CSU students can vote for ASCSUs executive leadership on RAMweb April 3-5.

    ASCSU

    ASCSU elections: President, vice president debate

  • Associated Students of Colorado State University presidential candidate Ashton Duffield and vice presidential candidate Emily Aschenbrenner March 28. Duffield and Aschenbrenner are one of the four pairs of students running to serve as ASCSU president and vice president for the 2023 to 2024 academic year.

    ASCSU

    ASCSU elections: President, VP candidates Ashton Duffield, Emily Aschenbrenner

  • Fourth-year sociology student Sammy Trout and third-year animal sciences student Mia Ritter pose at the Michael Smith Natural Resources Building March 24. Ritter is running for student body president while Trout is running for vice president. Ritter has been a part of ASCSU for three years holding various positions: senator for the Native American Cultural Center, chair for the Diversity and Inclusion Caucus, and chair for the Budgetary Affairs Committee within the Legislative Branch. Trout has been in ASCSU for two years, holding the positions of senator for the College of Liberal Arts as well as the chair of the University Affairs Committee within the senate. Voting opens on RAMweb April 3.

    ASCSU

    ASCSU elections: President, VP candidates Mia Ritter, Sammy Trout

  • Associated Students of Colorado State University candidates Nick DeSalvo and Alex Silverhart pose in the Lory Student Center March 24.

    ASCSU

    ASCSU elections: President, VP candidates Nick DeSalvo, Alex Silverhart

  • Hayden Taylor looks to the Associated Students of Colorado State University sign outside their offices on The Plaza March 28, 2023. Taylor is running for the speaker of the senate position for the 2023-24 school year.

    ASCSU

    ASCSU elections: Speaker of the senate candidate Hayden Taylor

  • Jessica Laffey and Rithik Correa prepare for the Associated Students of Colorado State University election outside of the Lory Student Center March 23.

    ASCSU

    ASCSU elections: President, VP candidates Rithik Correa, Jessica Laffey

  • Ava Ayala poses on The Plaza outside the Associated Students of Colorado State University offices March 28, 2023. Ayala is running for the speaker of the senate position for the 2023-24 school year.

    ASCSU

    ASCSU elections: Speaker of the senate candidate Ava Ayala

  • Associated Students of Colorado State University speaker of the senate candidates Ava Ayala and Hayden Taylor listen to CTV Entertainment Director Naomi Hillmer at the speaker of the senate debate in the Lory Student Center Ballroom A March 28.

    ASCSU

    ASCSU elections: Speaker of the senate debate

  • (Graphic Illustration by Christine Moore-Bonbright | The Collegian)

    ASCSU

    This week in ASCSU: Vote of confidence, financial visibility

  • (Graphic illustration by Abby Flitton | The Collegian)

    ASCSU

    Candidates stump on The Plaza as ASCSU presidential race starts

Navigate Right
Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Serena Bettis
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Katrina Leibee
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Hey, thanks for visiting Collegian.com!
We’d like to ask you to please disable your ad blocker when looking at our site — advertising revenue directly supports our student journalists and allows us to bring you more content like this.

Comments (0)

All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *