This week in ASCSU: Lavender Cabinet funding, senate updates

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened Feb. 15 for the 19th meeting of the 52nd senate.

After two new senators were sworn into office, Speaker of the Senate Nick DeSalvo issued a statement addressing senate’s conduct during the guest presentation and subsequent discussion of a proposed religious inclusivity program Feb. 8.

“I understand that people in the chamber were rightfully hurt, but we also have to be cognizant of the people who come before us and present because they were also hurt,” DeSalvo said. “Ultimately, it comes down to professionalism and being able to disagree with grace and humility.”

Senate then heard an extensive guest presentation from Parking and Transportation Services that educated the body on ongoing research concerning Transportation Demand Management, which will advise planning efforts included in the 2024 CSU Master Plan outlining CSU’s planned projects through 2034.

The department hopes conducting research surrounding TDM will increase accessibility on each CSU campus, address transportation safety issues and help CSU facilities reach carbon neutrality by 2030.

Executive reports followed, with Director of Traditions and Programs Reed Vega, Director of Academic Relations Sabina Gebru, Director of Finance Jillian Cook and Chief of State Jasen Wahler updating the legislative body on matters such as the successful Rams on Ice event on The Plaza, cooperation with the Office of the Provost, Board for Student Organization Funding processes, the tuition increase protest meeting Feb. 16 and ongoing contract negotiations with Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation.

Chief Justice Marcus Zacarias, Deputy Chief Justice Kelley Dungan, and Associate Justice Alayna Truxal also addressed senate concerning supreme court matters such as recent discussions with CSU Police Chief Jay Callaghan, a Coffee With the Court event Feb. 17 and upcoming supreme court case proceedings.

The session then moved into confidence business, where Bill 5214, “Funding the Lavender Cabinet” was considered.

The legislation aims to grant $20,000 of additional funding from the Senate Discretionary Fund to the Pride Resource Center to ensure the Lavender Cabinet, which works to provide gender-affirming garments, stim toys, hygiene products and educational resources to transgender, non-binary and gender non-conforming students attending CSU.

Funding was allocated to ensure the Lavender Cabinet remained stocked in previous legislation, but, due to the unexpected high volume of requests for resources provided by the cabinet, such funding was exhausted sooner than anticipated.

“We want to be able to continue serving our students who need this,” Internal Affairs Committee Chair Nora Aslan said.

The legislation cites statistics detailing high rates of anxiety, depression and suicide among LGBTQ+ students and the bill’s authors believe additional funding for the Lavender Cabinet will provide a significant impact in reducing such figures within the CSU community.

“Being able to walk into a space, have the privacy of exploring these things, and then being able to obtain a garment that helps me live a little better in my own skin was paramount and continues to be paramount to my success here at CSU,” Senator Ricky Winston said.

The bill will be sent to the Budgetary, University and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Affairs committees for further review.

ASCSU Senate will reconvene Feb. 22.

Reach Sam Hutton at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @Sam_Hut14.