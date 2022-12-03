This week in ASCSU: housing concerns, approval for CPR training funds

The Associated Students of Colorado State University held the 15th meeting of the 52nd senate Nov. 30.

After a new senator was sworn into office, Chief Justice Marcus Zacarias updated the senate on an upcoming action committee for ASCSU members to push Fort Collins City Council to reconsider the U+2 residency policy and the next “coffee with the court” event Dec. 9.

Executive reports followed with President Rob Long, Vice President Elijah Sandoval, Director of Traditions and Programs Reed Vega, Director of Marketing Grace Crangle, Chief of State Jasen Wahler, and Director of Health and Wellness Alex Silverhart reporting to the senate on matters such as upcoming antisemitism senate legislation, new Student Fee Review Board appointments, World AIDS Day and the upcoming funding contract negotiations with Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation.

Senate then heard from Executive Director of Housing and Dining Services Mari Strombom, who addressed questions and concerns from the legislative body pertaining to issues such as delayed construction on the Meridian Village residence hall, food quality concerns in dining centers and Westfall Hall’s continued renovations that have forced more than 100 students to be temporarily housed at the Best Western University Inn on College Avenue.

Bill 5205, “Providing Funding for First Aid and CPR/AED Training” was then discussed.

The legislation seeks $8,000 from the Senate Discretionary Fund for the purpose of providing free medical emergency training from the American Red Cross for 5o CSU students.

“I fully support this and I think I can speak for most, if not all of my constituents, when I say that this is an amazing bill,” Senator Braxton Dietz said.

After reservations regarding the amount of funding and the potential lack of student interest in the trainings were discussed, the legislation ultimately passed by way of an 18-17 vote, with six abstentions.

Bill 5208, “Biannual Town Hall with CSU Police Department” was then considered.

The bill requests $1,000 from the Senate Discretionary Fund in order to facilitate two town halls with the campus police department for the 2022-23 school year, in hope that concerns can be addressed and community bonds can be strengthened.

The bill passed with unanimous consent.

To conclude the session, Bill 5209, “Changing Diversity and Inclusion Caucus to Diversity Equity and Inclusion Affairs Committee” was decided.

The bill aims to upgrade the existing Diversity and Inclusion Caucus to committee status, allowing for greater input in legislation and ensuring the university’s initiative to increase diversity, equity and inclusion on campus is advanced.

Several senate members, including Senator Rithik Correa, voiced their disapproval of the legislation, believing that the caucus already sufficiently promotes diversity, equity and inclusion and that the creation of a new committee would be redundant.

“I believe that the D+I caucus can (already) do the very things they aim on doing in this bill,” Correa said.

In support of the bill was Senator Treasure Morgan, who believes the formation of a committee would more effectively work to make change.

“The fact that we even need to debate this shows that we need this committee,” Morgan said.

As the legislation aims to amend the ASCSU bylaws by creating a new committee, a two-thirds majority vote was required to pass the bill, resulting in the bill failing by way of a 23-14 vote.

ASCSU Senate will resume Dec. 7.

