LSC renovations projected for completion by summer 2023

The current renovation and expansion of the Lory Student Center, which has affected the daily functionality of the building through the temporary closing or relocation of several student services offices, will continue through the end of the school year.

The $28 million project intends to revamp the north end of the LSC by making upgrades to the Transit Center, providing elevator access to the third floor, updating bathrooms and adding an additional lactation room, refreshing the CSU Bookstore, renovating space for the temporarily relocated Aspen Grille and renewing the building’s heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems for increased sustainability and eco-friendliness.

Construction began in mid-May after a two-year delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Significant strides have been made thus far, allowing students to experience an upgraded lower level of the bookstore, an improved Transit Center and a new north-end entry that better suits the design language seen throughout the building.

“The LSC Transit Center was opened to accommodate building and transit users at the beginning of the semester,” wrote Mike Ellis, associate vice president for student affairs and executive director of the LSC. “The renovation is progressing as planned and is on schedule, which is remarkable given supply chain and other challenges emerging from the pandemic.”

The project will also extensively renovate and expand the Adult Learner and Veteran Services offices using revenue generated by student fees, increasing the organization’s space from approximately 1,900 square feet to more than 8,000.

The ALVS office, which serves as a prominent space for community gathering, has been relocated to the former Ram Copy area in the basement of the LSC for the duration of the renovations, decreasing the availability of the space for many students.

“ALVS supports increased academic achievement and holistic development for all adult learners, including but not limited to veterans and student parents, resulting in graduation from Colorado State University and sustainable personal and professional success,” according to the ALVS website.

ALVS Director Ben Schrader thinks the expansion of ALVS’ permanent offices will thoroughly benefit the community by creating an improved permanent space, allowing for increased outreach and capabilities.

“Right now, most days we’re jampacked in here; people are in here having lunch and just don’t have room,” Schrader said. “(The expansion) will allow us to help build community and also bring in a lot of the programs and partners we work with to let them have space to work.”

The LSC renovations are projected to be completed by midsummer 2023.

Reach Sam Hutton at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @Sam_Hut14.