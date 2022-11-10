Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Ips beetles cause spikes in spruce tree deaths

A+spruce+tree+stump+outside+the+Lory+Student+Center+Lagoon+Nov.+9.

Collegian | Gregory James

A spruce tree stump outside the Lory Student Center Lagoon Nov. 9. The tree was cut down because it was infested with ips beetle colonies. Ips beetles, also known as engraver beetles, target pine trees of all varieties but mainly target spruce trees, tunneling through the tree and bark, which kills the tree.

Miles Buchan, Staff Reporter
November 10, 2022

Last month, the City of Fort Collins issued a press release warning city residents of “a dramatic increase in spruce tree deaths caused by the ips beetle.” Ips beetles are indigenous to Colorado and are known to inhabit and kill spruce trees.

Among other reasons, the dry, warm and windy weather occurring over the past year has caused the spread of ips beetles in Colorado. Ips beetles attack trees that are experiencing some form of stress and do not typically impact healthy trees. That being said, once a tree is infested with ips beetles, it can be killed relatively quickly.

Ad

The ips beetle begins to kill spruce trees from the top down, which is why the top of a spruce tree being dead is the primary way to recognize the presence of ips beetles. Senior Forestry Specialist Carrie Tomlinson said at this stage, an infested tree can be dead within three to six weeks.

“Because these are historic trees, it’s very difficult for owners to commit to removal. They have to figure out emotionally when they’re ready to let trees go.” –Carrie Tomlinson, Fort Collins senior forestry specialist 

Tomlinson stressed the importance of taking action and contacting a licensed arborist or the Fort Collins forestry department as soon as a tree has been infested. Once a tree has become infested with ips, they are liable to spread to surrounding trees, which is why it is important to remove all trees with ips.

Tomlinson said that when an older tree dies, it can often have a large emotional impact on home and property owners.

“Because these are historic trees, it’s very difficult for owners to commit to removal,” Tomlinson said. “They have to figure out emotionally when they’re ready to let trees go.”

Ralph Zentz, assistant city forester with the City of Fort Collins, commented on the timely removal of infested trees as well. Drawing on his 36 years of experience as a member of the forestry department as well as the latest research, Zentz said, “I think a lot of people think they can cure their trees if it has ips, but our research shows that once you see the top die, it’s very unlikely to recover.”

Over this past summer, Tomlinson said the forestry service had to remove 30 medium-to-large trees from public property.

“It’s shocking too because I just moved to Fort Collins,” Tomlinson said. “Seeing big, beautiful trees go is hard.”

The key to preventing ips beetles from killing spruce trees is maintaining trees’ health. Both Zentz and Tomlinson emphasized the importance of watering trees in Fort Collins as much as possible. It is recommended that trees be watered throughout the year: once per week during the warmer months and twice per month in the colder ones.

Reach Miles Buchan at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @buchanmiles.

Leave a Comment
Navigate Left
  • People fill Old Town Square in Fort Collins to witness the holiday lights turning on Nov. 4.

    City

    FoCo holiday lights illuminate Old Town for the season

  • Celebrating Halloween with considerations of COVID-19

    City

    Celebrating Halloween with considerations of COVID-19

  • NoCO CoC releases Point in Time Count, looks at trends

    City

    NoCO CoC releases Point in Time Count, looks at trends

  • Omicron boosters available as Larimer County enters winter

    City

    Omicron boosters available as Larimer County enters winter

  • Poudre Valley Public Library Districts Old Town Library located on the corner of Olive Street and Peterson Street

    City

    Poudre River library district rolls out community outreach van

  • A ballot drop box outside of the Larimer County Courthouse Offices

    City

    Ranked choice voting picks up traction in Fort Collins

  • Fort Collins takes minimum wage survey, considers raising it

    City

    Fort Collins takes minimum wage survey, considers raising it

  • Officers were able to safely lower the 200lb bear into rubber innertubes

    Campus

    Bear makes it way onto CSU’s Oval

  • Photo courtesy of Platte River Power Authority

    City

    Platte River Power Authority works toward 2030 carbon-use goals

  • A Transfort MAX bus at Spring Creek Station

    City

    More Transfort routes suspended amid staffing shortages

Navigate Right
Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Serena Bettis
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Katrina Leibee
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2022 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *