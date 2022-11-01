CSU announces veterinary health complex, curriculum expansion

The front entrance to Colorado State University’s James L. Voss Veterinary Teaching Clinic Oct 27. The veterinary complex is expected to receive a $278 million expansion to expand its veterinary medicine and education services.

Colorado State University’s College of Veterinary Medicine and Biomedical Sciences announced plans for a comprehensive expansion and upgrade to the South Campus’ veterinary medicine and education facilities.

According to a SOURCE article, the proposal, approved by the CSU System Board of Governors, outlines a $278 million plan to extensively remodel existing facilities and expand the complex to include additions such as a veterinary education center and a livestock teaching hospital.

“The new building will also have an expanded primary care clinic, which will provide additional experience for veterinary students throughout their curriculum but especially during those years where they’re learning the hands-on components of veterinary medicine,” associate CSU professor Dr. Kelly Hall said.

“We’re going to provide (students) with access to learning the skills, knowledge, critical thinking, clinical reasoning and the well-being they need to survive and thrive as a veterinarian.” –Dr. Matthew Johnston, CSU associate professor

Currently, first- and second-year veterinary students attend classes on CSU’s Main Campus, while third- and fourth-year students utilize the facilities of the South Campus. The expansion will allow the college to encompass all four years of education within the new veterinary health complex, Hall said.

“Collaboration and learning opportunities between students (will be) enhanced,” Hall said.

Associate Professor Dr. Matthew Johnston hopes the expansion will allow the college to renew and diversify the current Doctor of Veterinary Medicine curriculum by accommodating larger class sizes and a more progressive curriculum, providing students with a more comprehensive education that will serve them better in their careers after graduation.

“The new curriculum we’re developing for DVM students will be the most progressive curriculum probably around the world but definitely in the United States,” Johnston said. “We’re building a curriculum that emphasizes ‘day-one readiness’ so that these veterinarians and DVM’s can hit the workforce ready to go.”

The curriculum will also focus heavily on providing mental health resources for DVM students, further allowing graduates to enter the workforce with a more complete education.

The expansion will also place an increased emphasis on livestock, tertiary care and clinical care facilities, allowing the university to continue its cutting-edge research in advancing animal and human health, according to SOURCE.

CSU’s CVMBS has an established history of research efforts through the One Health Institute, including studies conducted with animal patients that have led to breakthroughs in treatments for cancer and traumatic brain injuries, as well as advancements in technology used during open-heart surgery, according to the OHI website. CVMBS Dean Dr. Sue VandeWoude said these efforts will be continued after the veterinary health complex is completed.

“Provision of new and updated spaces will facilitate clinical research programs on diseases that occur in CSU veterinary patient populations,” VandeWoude wrote. “Outcomes will enhance diagnosis and management of naturally occurring diseases of veterinary patients, which in some cases may inform similar diseases that occur in humans.”

The expansion also looks to allow the college to continue other groundbreaking research efforts concerning veterinary education and training.

“We are hopeful that the new expansion will support investigations in veterinary educational methods, veterinary informatics and other emerging fields of veterinary clinical and translational research,” VandeWoude wrote.

Construction on the new veterinary health complex will break ground in early 2023 and is targeted to be completed by 2028.