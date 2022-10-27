This week in ASCSU: Discussing Fort Collins’ “U+2” residency policy

Alex Silverhart, the Interim Budgetary Affairs Committee Chair for Associated Students of Colorado State University, explains their perspective on a proposed bill to other ASCSU members during their meeting April 27. Silverhart turned around to ensure the members behind him could be more involved in the discussion.

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened Oct. 26 for the eleventh meeting of the 52nd senate.

To begin the meeting, the legislative body heard a presentation from Environmental Graphic Designer, Jessica Kramer, who spoke on behalf of CSU’s facilities management department on matters such as the department’s continued commitment to clean energy solutions on campus and upcoming renovations to the Clark and Glover buildings. Kramer encouraged senators to become involved in the committees overseeing these efforts.

“This is a huge opportunity, I can’t emphasize this enough, for people to become involved with [this process],” Kramer said.

The legislative body then heard from Ariadne Athey, who resigned from her position as Internal Affairs Committee chair.

“I love this job, despite the various hardships that come from it, but it’s time for me to pass the torch,” Athey said.

ASCSU President, Rob Long and Chief Justice, Marcus Zacarias then delivered reports to senate concerning ongoing cooperation and discussion with city officials, the upcoming “coffee with the court” event and recent efforts to increase voter registration and education ahead of the local and state midterm elections.

Lex 5203, “Rectifying a Failing of ASCSU Accessibility” was then discussed.

The lex aims to increase accessibility efforts within ASCSU senate sessions by requiring legislative documents to be distributed before sessions, all sessions to be held in a hybrid (in-person and online) format, all senators to utilize microphones while speaking and the reading of the Land Acknowledgement before every session.

The lex will be sent to the University Affairs Committee.

Lex 5204, “Institution of Guidance for Special Sessions” was also discussed.

The goal of the lex is to clarify the process by which senate must abide by during emergency senate sessions by instituting a requirement for the Legislative Cabinet to call for an emergency session and notify the CSU campus of the session at least 72 hours in advance.

The lex will be sent to the University Affairs Committee.

Senate then further discussed Bill 5204, “Correction for Bill 5112.”

The bill aims to clarify the details of additional funding allocated by ASCSU for the Rams Against Hunger food pantries by determining that the program will receive funding in the total amount of $36,000 over the next three years.

The bill passed by way of a 38-0 vote, with one abstention.

Resolution 52XX, “ASCSU Stance on U+2” was then introduced by Director of Housing Security, Noah Burge and Director of Governmental Affairs, Evan Welch.

The central goal of the resolution is to gain support from ASCSU senate in petitioning Fort Collins City Council members to repeal the “U+2” residential policy.

The policy, which limits the number of people permitted to occupy a residence, has garnered scorn from Fort Collins and CSU community members alike, who believe the policy unduly restricts citizens from exploring affordable housing options in an increasingly unaffordable market. Burge and Welch believe the resolution will assist them in urging city council members to consider amending or repealing the policy.

“The main goal of this resolution is to get a rubber stamp saying that ASCSU wants Fort Collins to look at [alternative options],” Welch said.

After being sent to the Committee of the Whole, which allows senate to expedite the review process of the legislation, the resolution was ultimately passed with unanimous consent.

ASCSU senate will resume Nov. 2.

Reach Sam Hutton at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @Sam_Hut14.