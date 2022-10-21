This week in ASCSU: Director of academics ratified, decisions reviewed

Second-year student Reed Vega speaks on why he joined the Associated Students of Colorado State University, Aug. 31. “I wanted to join the conversation of how we could make the university better,” Vega said.

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened Oct. 19 for the 1oth meeting of the 52nd senate.

During the session, six new senators were sworn into office, a guest speaker was heard, a decision from a previous session was nullified and the appointment of director of academics was ratified.

To begin the meeting, former CSU Provost and Executive Vice President Mary Pedersen presented to the senate the ongoing process of university accreditation, providing updates to the several-year-long process through which CSU is evaluated by the Higher Learning Commission to determine the state of the university and ensure accountability, transparency, and continuous quality improvement.

The legislative body then heard from ASCSU Vice President Elijah Sandoval, who issued a statement regarding their role in the Sept. 28 senate session that affected the legislative process and limited senate input.

“The impact of my words in this space caused individuals not to have a voice,” Sandoval said. “That was not my intent, and I am truly sorry for this impact.”

Executive reports followed, with Director of Marketing Grace Crangle, President Rob Long, Director of Traditions and Programs Reed Vega and Director of Governmental Affairs Evan Welch reporting to the senate on matters such as the recent success of ASCSU efforts during Homecoming & Family Weekend, the upcoming Halloween blood drive, Utah State University student government’s campus visit and meeting with members of ASCSU and upcoming tailgate efforts ahead of the CSU versus University of Hawai’i at Mānoa football game.

Chief Justice Marcus Zacarias then reminded senate of the upcoming Coffee With the Court event, encouraging ASCSU members to visit with members of the judicial branch in an effort to build community between branches.

ASCSU then turned to the matter of approving the consent agenda for the meeting and the debate over whether to approve the section of the Sept. 28 meeting in which the appointment of new members into the Student Fee Review Board were ratified.

Although the senate ratified several new members of the SFRB into office Sept. 28, concerns over the validity of the ratification and the quality of the candidates were raised. The supreme court issued a ruling Oct. 11 determining that Speaker of the Senate Nick DeSalvo misinterpreted parliamentary procedure for the vote, meaning the senate needs to decide whether to approve the ratification in light of the procedural violation or vote to reverse the ratification of the new board members and ratify them again at a later date.

“This vote isn’t about feelings being hurt; this vote isn’t about disdain; it’s about Student Diversity Programs and Services offices being overlooked and ignored in this space,” Senator Jesús Lozoya said in dissent to approving the ratification of SFRB members.

It was ultimately decided by way of a 17-27-4 vote to call the previously ratified SFRB members back into senate during a later session to ratify the candidates correctly.

The meeting concluded by ratifying the appointment of Sabina Gebru as director of academics.

“My career goals are to go into educational research, so this job fits my personal agenda pretty well,” Gebru said. “I’m very excited to be in this position.”

After a short period of debate during which several senators voiced their approval, the candidate was approved by way of a 30-1 vote. DeSalvo administered the oath of office.

ASCSU senate will reconvene Oct. 26.