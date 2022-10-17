Midterm voting guide: Representative to 118th US Congress — District 2

Colorado’s second congressional district is currently represented by democrat Joe Neguse; however, constituents will decide between Neguse and his opponents based on their respective campaigns Nov. 8.

Joe Neguse

Joe Neguse is the first Black Congressman in Colorado history, elected to his first term in 2018. Neguse prioritizes the issues of climate action, conservation, immigration and gun violence prevention. He serves on the House Judiciary Committee, the House Natural Resources Committee and the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis.

Neguse has achieved “the recovery of millions of dollars for consumers, investigations culminating in significant financial-fraud cases, the championing of legislation to combat financial fraud against seniors and the launch of the state’s first online filing system for civil rights discrimination complaints,” according to his website. He has worked to protect public lands and address the climate crisis as well as protect constituents.

Marshall Dawson

Marshall Dawson, running as a Republican, was raised on a farm in Kentucky, where he experienced “how Americans can flourish when free to determine their destiny,” according to his website.

Dawson is running on the issues of peace, power and prosperity, meaning he intends to take a vested interest in funding programs that prevent school violence adequately, invest in funding a policy to curb the fentanyl crisis and seizure of illegal drugs at the U.S.-Mexico border as well as work to repeal the Patriot Act and reevaluate how Congress spends and makes decisions for the public.

Gary Nation

Gary Nation is running with the American Constitution Party. Encouraging voters to look outside the two-party system in order to achieve a representative government, he has observed wealth deeply tying to political success and would like to minimize corruption, repeal the 16th Amendment, implement a replacement amendment “establishing a national financial transactions tax, essentially a broad national sales tax,” according to his Coloradoan article, as well as implement many other financial actions, secure the drug issue at the border and allow student debt to be discharged in bankruptcy like any other debt.

Steve Yurash

Steve Yurash is running with the Colorado Center Party because he believes in providing Americans with a third-party option and avoiding the two-party system.

Yurash is looking to readdress crime. He supports adding mental health professionals to the police force and not letting police off the hook when they have mistreated people, as well as making sure criminals aren’t treated as victims and eliminating cash bail. He is also looking to rebalance health care.

Tim Wolf

Tim Wolf is running with the Unity Party to provide a balanced option between the left and right parties. He believes in utilizing the community to rebuild the system so people don’t feel like they are wasting their votes.

