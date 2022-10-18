Midterm voter guide: Candidates for state offices

Some of the state offices on the Larimer County November ballot are secretary of state, state treasurer and attorney general.

The secretary of state is in charge of elections among several other divisions, and therefore issues of voter security, ballot casting and information about elections are of paramount importance to the job.

Ad

The attorney general has the responsibility of representing and defending the legal interests of their state. This could mean acting as a public advocate for consumer protections and antitrust regulations, handling criminal appeals or proposing legislation. Attorney generals also enforce federal and state environmental laws.

Secretary of state candidates

Pam Anderson

Pam Anderson is the Republican candidate for Colorado secretary of state. According to her website, Anderson served as the nonpartisan city clerk for Wheat Ridge, Colorado, in 2003, followed by eight years as the clerk and recorder for Jefferson County.

Anderson is primarily looking to rebuild public trust by creating a professional code of conduct. Other goals include rebuilding leadership in office, improving operational assessments and audits and launching the Colorado Initiative Academy, which would provide courses and more to better understand voting and ballot processes.

“I want to be secretary of state because I understand how important this office is to Colorado citizens,” Anderson said on her website. “This office is not a stepping stone for me; it is a destination. I will take this role seriously. I will work each day to advance Colorado, not myself.”

Jena Griswold

Jena Griswold is the Democratic candidate running for reelection as Colorado Secretary of State. Griswold was elected in 2018 and has overseen six Colorado elections while in office. According to her website, Griswold launched a ballot tracking system and automatic voter registration programs while in office.

Griswold’s goals if reelected include voting safety and protecting election workers from violent threats, increasing cybersecurity efforts and improving voter access. According to her website, Griswold increased the number of mail ballot drop boxes by more than 65% while in office.

“As secretary of state, Jena Griswold protects every eligible Colorado citizen’s right to vote,” her website says. “It doesn’t matter if you’re a Democrat, a Republican or independent — everyone in Colorado deserves an equal opportunity to vote.”

Gary Swing

Gary Swing is the Unity Party candidate for Colorado secretary of state. Swing’s background includes work as vice chairman of the Colorado Coalition for Fair and Open Elections, an alternative political party group advocating for ballot access reform, according to Swing’s website.

If elected, Swing’s goals include advocacy work for alternative voting systems and representation for alternative political parties. Swing’s other goals include increasing accessibility for alternative political parties to be included on ballots.

“Year after year, Democratic and Republican Party politicians look for new ways to exclude people from participating in the political process,” Swing’s website says. “I would rather have a system that is more open and democratic — a system that provides better representation for a politically diverse population.”

Ad

Jan Kok

Jan Kok is the Approval Voting candidate for Colorado secretary of state. Kok is a software and electrical engineer. His background includes being co-founder of the Center for Range Voting, an organization that promotes voting methods in elections, according to the Approval Voting Party’s website.

Approval Voting is a party that promotes voters being able to vote for one or more candidates whom they support. Approval voting works to prevent split vote elections. If elected, Kok wants to adapt the approval voting technique proportionally for all Colorado political elections.

“(I am running) to raise awareness of approval voting and the benefits it can bring to elections,” Kok said in a statement on the Approval Voting Party’s website.

Amanda Campbell

Amanda Campbell is the American Constitution candidate for Colorado secretary of state. Campbell’s father was involved with the petition process and politics relating to the office of the secretary of state, a legacy she hopes to carry on if elected in the role, according to her website.

If elected, Campbell would work to streamline information filing processes with the state. She aims to focus on technology, voter security and cybersecurity as well as uphold a stringent system of checks and balances, according to her website.

“Amanda hopes to honor her father and continue his legacy by protecting the people’s right to access the law that governs them,” a statement said on her website.

Bennett Rutledge

Bennett Rutledge is the Libertarian candidate for Colorado secretary of state. Rutledge served as an election judge as well as treasurer for the Libertarian Party of Arapahoe County, according to his website. Rutledge also ran for Centennial City Council.

If elected, Rutledge would endeavor to reduce any and all elections without potential for write-in candidates, according to his website. Rutledge seeks to combat election deniers and elections that are “100% foreordained before the first ballot (gets) into the hands of a single voter,” Rutledge’s website says.

“I declare that there will not be, on my watch as Colorado secretary of state, any elections where the outcome is foreordained before the ballot reaches any voter,” Rutledge said in a statement.

State treasurer candidates

Dave Young

Dave Young is the current treasurer for the state of Colorado and is running for reelection in association with the Democratic Party.

In his years of higher education, Young attended Colorado State University and received a bachelor’s in mathematics and went on to the University of Colorado Denver to earn a master’s in information and learning technologies.

According to his website, Young’s professional background includes experience in elementary through high school education and website design, and in 2011, he began his involvement in politics.

During Young’s previous and current terms, he has worked to keep small businesses open during the pandemic, often working with the governor in collaborations on projects like the establishment of Colorado Loans to Increase Mainstreet Business Economic Recovery, according to his website.

“As state treasurer, Dave has protected taxpayer dollars and prioritized the financial well-being of all Coloradans,” his website says.

Lang Sias

Republican candidate Lang Sias is running for Colorado state treasurer in the upcoming election.

Sias attended University of Michigan Law School, Vassar College and the London School of Economics and Political Science and completed 27 years of active service in the Air National Guard. From 2015-19 Sias was the Colorado representative of House District 27 in Jefferson County.

According to his website, Sias strives to support small businesses within Colorado and has a passion for entrepreneurship.

Sias said the people of Colorado deserve a treasurer who will be transparent and accountable and that these qualities are why he is running. If elected, he plans to fight inflation and protect taxpayer funds.

“I’m running for Colorado state treasurer because Colorado families and taxpayers deserve a champion for transparency and accountability,” Sias’ website says.

Anthony Delgado

Anthony Delgado is running as the Libertarian candidate for state treasurer. Information on Delgado was not available.

The libertarian party promotes a limited government and laissez-faire approach to economic policies. Libertarians believe in governmental defense of civil liberties and personal rights.

They promote peace and free trade, according to the Colorado Libertarian Party website. There are 47 Libertarian candidates running for various Colorado offices this fall.

Attorney general candidates

John Kellner

John Kellner is the Republican candidate for attorney general.

Resigned from the Marines and a former prosecutor, Kellner prioritizes public safety. Currently, Kellner is the district attorney of the 18th Judicial District in Colorado.

Kellner wants to tackle the 25-year-high violent crime rate and the fentanyl epidemic. Kellner believes an important step is the support of law enforcement to combat organized crime. Kellner also wants to help Colorado with the surplus of fraudulent unemployment claims that surfaced during the height of the pandemic, according to his website.

Kellner plans to hold those with fraudulent claims accountable. Kellner’s campaign focuses on the main aspect of service to protect the families of Colorado.

Phil Weiser

Phil Weiser was elected Colorado attorney general in 2018. He was the first Democratic attorney general in Colorado in 14 years.

While in office, he has defended the Affordable Care Act and election integrity. Weiser’s priorities include public safety and criminal justice, and he supports programs to help kids avoid the criminal justice system. Weiser has also led efforts to help with the opioid epidemic, according to his website.

Weiser’s concerns also lie with land, air and water. He established an environmental crimes unit and addressed water supply issues regarding Utah’s proposed Lake Powell Pipeline project. Weiser continues to support more causes for public safety, Coloradans’ rights and environmental protections.

William F. Robinson III

William F. Robinson III is the Libertarian candidate for attorney general this November. A website for Robinson’s campaign could not be found.

The Libertarian Party in Colorado believes in civil liberties and the separation of church and state. They also believe in more economic freedom along with the reduction of taxes. Libertarians support a freer market and small businesses.

The Libertarian Party was established in Colorado Springs, Colorado, in 1971. For over 50 years, Libertarians have held values for noninterventionist foreign policies and advocated for peace through trade and diplomacy. The main goal is to encourage individual freedom without government intervention.

Reach Allie Seibel, Katherine Borsting and Emmalee Krieg at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @csucollegian