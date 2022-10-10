CSU Homecoming & Family Weekend 2022 schedule

Colorado State University is hosting its annual Homecoming & Family Weekend beginning Oct. 13. The weekend encompasses activities for members of the CSU and Fort Collins communities and visitors.

Below is a comprehensive schedule of CSU events planned for the weekend.

Ad

Homecoming & Family Weekend Kickoff

Homecoming & Family weekend will begin with a kickoff event Thursday, Oct. 13 from 4-6 p.m. at the New Belgium Porch in Canvas Stadium and will feature performances highlighting past CSU achievements and memories. The event will include food trucks, photo opportunities and a bar.

Distinguished Alumni Awards

Continuing Thursday at the Lory Student Center Theatre will be a celebration of distinguished alumni put on by the Colorado State University Alumni Association from 5-9 p.m. The event brings attention, recognition and appreciation to alumni who have excelled professionally, upheld the values of CSU and contributed to the CSU community.

Parent and Family Programs interest session: Finding your Home: Housing Options for Next Year and Beyond

A Parent and Family Programs panel presented by CSU’s Off-Campus Life and Housing & Dining Services will educate parents of current CSU students on the process of securing future housing. The panel will be hosted Friday, Oct. 14 from 9-10 a.m. in room 308 of the Lory Student Center.

PFP interest session: Experience an Education Abroad — 2022

During this panel, students and staff from CSU’s Education Abroad office will present to CSU students and parents regarding study abroad programs offered by CSU. The students and staff will discuss resources for financial aid and other opportunities for students looking to travel and study abroad. The panel will be held Friday, Oct. 14 from 10-11 a.m. in room 304 of the LSC.

PFP interest session: Rams on Wheels

A brand new event this year, Off-Campus Life’s Rams on Wheels aims to provide students, parents and families with an opportunity to explore off-campus housing options and familiarize themselves with the Fort Collins community via community bus tours Friday, Oct. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The hop-on, hop-off tours begin at the LSC Transit Center and Moby Arena.

50 Year Club Luncheon

Everyone is invited to the 88th anniversary celebration of the 50 Year Club of CSU alumni Friday, Oct. 14 from noon to 3 p.m. The 1972 graduating class will be inducted into the club, and 50 Year Club Award recipients will be recognized. The event will take place in the Hilton Fort Collins ballrooms.

PFP interest session: Get (Re)Engaged! Opportunities for Campus Involvement

Student Leadership, Involvement and Community Engagement will be holding an informational session Friday, Oct. 14 from 1-2 p.m. regarding opportunities for CSU students to engage in university programs and get involved on campus. The session will be held in room 306 of the LSC.

Rams Against Hunger Pantry — Open House

CSU community members are encouraged to join Rams Against Hunger, which works to address food insecurity at CSU and provides programs and services to students and staff in need, on an open-house tour of the Rams Against Hunger Food Pantry Friday, Oct. 14 from 1-3 p.m. The food pantry is in room 115 of the General Services Building, and the entrance to the room is exterior, next to the building’s main doors on the east side.

PFP interest session: Getting Your Student ‘Ram Ready’ for Their Career

CSU families are invited to a panel and informational session concerning the career resources available through the CSU Career Center. Students and staff from the CSU Career Center will provide tips and information on resources available to help students prepare for life after graduation. The meeting will be held Friday, Oct. 14 from 2-2:45 p.m. in room 304 of the LSC.

Festival on The Oval

This year’s edition of the Festival on The Oval will feature food trucks, activities, live music and a beer garden Friday, Oct. 14 from 3-6 p.m. The event will also allow the public to engage with local businesses and vendors on The Oval.

Ad

LaSasso Award Reception

Recipients of the Larry LaSasso Spirit Award, which recognizes individuals who demonstrate outstanding commitment and support for CSU athletics, will be honored Friday, Oct. 14 from 4-5 p.m. in the Iris & Michael Smith Alumni Center.

CSU Alumni Association Member BBQ

An exclusive BBQ for CSU Alumni Association members and their guests will be held west of The Lagoon on CSU’s campus Friday, Oct. 14 from 5:30-8 p.m. A mini beer garden will be present, but the BBQ meal option is now sold out of meals.

Friday Night Lights

A staple of Homecoming & Family Weekend, Friday Night Lights will feature traditions of the bonfire, pep rally, fireworks and the lighting of the A on Friday, Oct. 14 from 6-8:30 p.m. All members of the public are invited to attend the event on the LSC West Lawn.

ASCSU Alumni Reunion

Current and former members of the Associated Students of Colorado State University are invited to attend a reunion Friday, Oct. 14 from 6-9 p.m. featuring appetizers and recognition of the Denke Service Award recipient. The event will be held in Ballroom D of the LSC.

Black Excellence Alumni Dinner

The Black Excellence Alumni Dinner is a reunion, dinner and fundraising effort for the B/AACC. It’s hosted by the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. Omicron Tau Alumni Association and supported by the Black/African American Cultural Center, CSU Alumni Association and the Office of Development. Tickets are $75 per plate, and semi-formal attire is expected. The event will be held Friday, Oct. 14 from 6-9 p.m. in The Lincoln Center’s Canyon West Ballroom.

Alumni Marching Band Weekend

Alumni of the CSU Marching Band will have the all-day opportunity Saturday, Oct. 15 during the CSU vs. Utah State University football game at Canvas Stadium to march, play in the stands, perform on the field with the CSU Marching Band and enjoy tailgating efforts. Participants and alumni guests must register beforehand.

Homecoming Bookstore Savings Event

Alumni Association members and Canvas Rams+ credit card holders will get 15% off all CSU Bookstore purchases all day Saturday, Oct. 15 in the LSC Bookstore and the outdoor pop-up store, and 5% of each purchase will be allocated to the Alumni Association.

Homecoming 5K Race

On Saturday, Oct. 15, this year’s running of the Homecoming 5K, which is open to the public, will start at 8 a.m. on The Oval and run throughout campus. Early bird registration for the 5k is open through Oct. 12.

Morning Gathering with Alumni

A networking event with breakfast appetizers, which will be hosted by the B/AACC and the CSU Alumni Association, will be held Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to noon in seminar rooms 1 & 2 of the Iris & Michael Smith Alumni Center. Attendees are encouraged to wear Rams or Green and Gold gear.

Engineering Our Sustainable Future

Hosted by the Walter Scott Jr. College of Engineering, the Engineering Our Sustainable Future tailgate will allow visitors to engage with exhibits about and the college’s work regarding sustainable energy systems, 3D printing, algae, environmental stewardship and more. The tailgate will be held Saturday, Oct. 15 from 1-4 p.m. on the lawn west of The Lagoon.

Coors Light Ram Walk Tailgate

Partnering with Brothers BBQ to provide pre-purchased meals, the Coors Light Ram Walk Tailgate on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 1-4:30 p.m. will include the presence of CSU groups such as the B/AACC, Alumni Association, colleges of Business and Health and Human Sciences and Parent and Family Programs. Live music, TVs and food and drink for purchase will be available to participants.

Smith Alumni Center Open to All

Live music, a cash bar and photo opportunities with CAM the Ram will be available inside the Iris & Michael Smith Alumni Center Saturday, Oct. 15 from 1-4:30 p.m. The historic Old Main Bell will be rung at 4:15 p.m.

CSU vs. Utah State

The Rams football team will take on the Utah State Aggies for the third home game of the season Saturday, Oct. 15 at 5 p.m. in Canvas Stadium.