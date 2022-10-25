Celebrating+Halloween+with+considerations+of+COVID-19

The end of this October marks the third year people will celebrate Halloween in a world where COVID-19 risks are a consideration.

The spread of this disease has changed many aspects of everyday life, and the Halloween holiday has been no exception. However, from the beginning of the pandemic until now, many restrictions have been lifted, and various annual events hosted in Larimer County continue to return in person.

Cases and hospitalizations in Larimer County have steadily decreased in the the past few months. Currently, according to the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment website, Larimer County is at a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 community level of “low.”

This means residents are able to participate in a range of Halloween events, from hosting private parties to attending public gatherings with no COVID-19 regulations in place aside from the recommendation to wear a mask in crowded indoor public places.

The Tiny Tot Halloween event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 31. Nearly 70 businesses in downtown Fort Collins will hand out candy.

Trick-or-treating opportunities will be happening throughout residential areas, as well as the annual Trick-or-Treat Street, which will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Rocky Mountain High School.

Adults looking to have some fun can find an array of lively restaurants to visit and pub crawls to participate in.

Many people will recall the Halloween of 2020, during the first year of the pandemic, being different than any year prior. In a statement issued that year by the LCDHE, the public was urged to follow certain guidelines in order to celebrate Halloween safely. These guidelines limited the size of gatherings as well as established mask regulations.

This statement also included recommendations that applied directly to trick-or-treating. At this time, trick-or-treating was permitted as a low-risk activity; however, parents and children were advised to use caution when it came to candy exchanges and gatherings of people. Gatherings of more than 10 were not permitted, and large in-person contests or parties of any kind were to be avoided.

These measures are no longer in place, but some recommendations still remain. The Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment shared a post to their Instagram giving five tips on having a safe Halloween. The fifth tip is to make sure kids and adults have taken all recommended vaccines, like for COVID-19 and the flu.

For anyone with underlying health issues, additional steps can be taken to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The CDC recommends multiple preventative measures that have been found to reduce the chances of catching COVID-19.

“If you are feeling sick, be sure to use our website to help assist in further steps,” said Kyle Pallman of the Colorado School of Public Health at Colorado State University.

This year, additional emphasis is being placed on getting a flu shot in addition to the COVID-19 vaccination and boosters to also protect from influenza illness.

“We definitely recommend getting vaccinated for the flu this season,” Pallman said.

