ASCSU elects LSAB members, hears legislation on constitutional amendments

The Associated Students of Colorado State University convened Oct. 5 for the eighth senate meeting of the semester.

Two new senators were sworn into office, the new director of traditions and programs was elected, the nomination of three new members of the Legislative Strategy Advisory Board was approved and two pieces of legislation were heard and decided.

The session began with executive reports from Chief of Staff Haydyn Deason, Chief of State Jasen Wahler, Director of Governmental Affairs Evan Welch and Director of Health & Wellness Alex Silverhart, who spoke on matters such as recent events sponsored by El Centro, the LSAB election and the upcoming university blood drive.

Input from the gallery was then heard, wherein several current and former members of the Native American and Asian Pacific American cultural centers voiced their opinions concerning the previous senate meeting Sept. 28.

Reports from the Diversity and Inclusion Caucus were heard early in the meeting, in which Senator Mia Ritter issued a statement prepared by multiple members of the senate regarding the events of the Sept. 28 senate session, urging the senate to improve upon procedures that would allow for more civil discussion in the future.

“That night, several lines of CSU’s Principles of Community were broken,” Ritter said. “There needs to be a change.”

Judicial reports consisted of Chief Justice Marcus Zacarias’ invitation to senators to join members of the judicial branch in an upcoming “coffee with the court” meeting that will give members of the senate an opportunity to engage with justices.

Continuing further into the meeting, the election of director of traditions and programs was held, and candidate Reed Vega was nominated for the position.

“I’m no stranger to hard work,” Vega said. “Two of my goals include raising CSU pride to be a CSU student as well as raising attendance to the tailgates and the drag show in the spring.”

After a short period of debate, the candidate was elected by way of a 33-0 vote, with one abstention. The oath of office was administered by Zacarias.

The election of three new members of the LSAB, which works to engage ASCSU with local and state governments, were then held.

Candidates Braxton Dietz, Sammy Trout and Kyle Hill were nominated for the positions.

“People with disabilities are not at all fairly represented,” Hill said when asked about his intentions to use his position to advocate for change. “I want to reach out to the community.”

After a debate period in which hesitations surrounding Dietz’s lack of experience and background were discussed, the candidates were ultimately elected by way of a majority vote.

The oath of office was administered by Associate Justice Isaiah Dennings.

Moving into the confidence business for the session, the approval of Lex 5201, “ASCSU Constitutional Amendment Act of May 2022,” which consists of minor adjustments and reformatting to the ASCSU constitution and the ratification process, was proposed.

The reading process for the lex, which usually requires it to be read three times before passing, was expedited, allowing the lex to be passed with unanimous consent.

Bill 5203, “Sunset Clause for Bill #5115,” was then proposed.

The bill aims to extend the period of funding in the amount of $5,500 for RamRide’s distribution of Lyft codes for students visiting the CSU Health and Medical Center until May 31, 2023, citing technical issues that have delayed the implementation of the program.

The bill will be sent to the Budgetary Affairs Committee.

The ASCSU senate will reconvene Oct. 12.