Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Ranked choice voting picks up traction in Fort Collins

A+ballot+drop+box+outside+of+the+Larimer+County+Courthouse+Offices

Collegian | Skyler Pradhan

A ballot drop box outside of the Larimer County Courthouse Offices Sept. 15, 2020.

Emmalee Krieg, Staff Reporter
September 26, 2022

Ever since Fort Collins City Council members voiced support for ranked choice voting, and according to an article from the Coloradoan, the voting method also referred to as instant runoff voting has gained some traction.

Ranked choice voting is straightforward: According to Ballotpedia’s website, voters rank candidates by order of preference via this method. “If no candidate wins a majority of first-preference votes, the candidate with the fewest first-preference votes is eliminated,” and second- and third-preference choices are lifted until the selection narrows.

Ad

“It encourages everyone to run for office without splitting the vote being one of the reasons you shouldn’t run,” said Luke Doescher, campaign manager for Better Ballot Fort Collins.

“We are really focused on engaging voters to make the offices more representative of communities, where now we feel like the voting system we have puts barriers in place for people to represent themselves and the groups they belong to.” –Luke Doescher, Better Ballot Fort Collins campaign manager

“It requires a simple majority to win,” said Kathleen Schmidt, election reform chair of the League of Women Voters Larimer County.

The League of Women Voters Larimer County has been campaigning for ranked choice voting for a while. They want to involve voters and make them feel like they have a voice.

Schmidt said their main job “educates and informs the public on governmental policy that affects our everyday lives.”

With ranked choice voting, the goal is to keep the playing field open.

“We are really focused on engaging voters to make the offices more representative of communities, where(as) now, we feel like the voting system we have puts barriers in place for people to represent themselves and the groups they belong to,” Doescher said.

Fort Collins is not the first city to consider this voting method. According to Ballotpedia’s webpage on ranked choice voting, places like Minneapolis, New York City and Portland, Maine, have already implemented the system. The research group MGGG Redistricting Lab found ranked choice voting has the potential to improve representation among minorities.

“The cities that use ranked choice voting nationally have 50% women on city councils boards, whereas across the nation, the cities that don’t use ranked choice voting have 25% women with representation on city councils,” Schmidt said. “When we require a simple majority to win, it opens up the field to women, minorities, third-party candidates.”

Ranked choice voting can also create less polarization among candidates and voters. “It decreases the role of extreme ideologies in politics,” Doescher said.

The setup of preferences makes it so political parties have less control over picking certain candidates for an agenda. The hope is voters feel more represented because they have more choices.

Ad

“Other candidates might change their policies or adapt to help you,” said Evan Welch, director of governmental affairs for the Associated Students of Colorado State University. “It does make your voice more of its own.”

As for Fort Collins, the city council is looking to include passing ranked choice voting on ballots this November, according to an article from the Coloradoan.

“The best thing is to just learn more about it — ask questions,” Welch said.

While ranked choice voting is a relatively new idea to some, it continues to develop across the United States.

Reach Emmalee Krieg at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @csucollegian.

Leave a Comment
Navigate Left
  • Fort Collins takes minimum wage survey, considers raising it

    City

    Fort Collins takes minimum wage survey, considers raising it

  • Officers were able to safely lower the 200lb bear into rubber innertubes

    Campus

    Bear makes it way onto CSU’s Oval

  • Photo courtesy of Platte River Power Authority

    City

    Platte River Power Authority works toward 2030 carbon-use goals

  • A Transfort MAX bus at Spring Creek Station

    City

    More Transfort routes suspended amid staffing shortages

  • Limited supply of monkeypox vaccines available in Larimer County

    City

    Limited supply of monkeypox vaccines available in Larimer County

  • Police tape is pictured on the scene of a suspected shooting on West Plum Street and South Taft Hill Road on Jan. 29, 2018. (Collegian file photo)

    City

    LCSO responds to shooting report near Foothills Campus

  • Young festival-goers wave Pride flags with a performer during the 2022 NoCo Pride Festival in Civic Center Park

    City

    NoCo Pride in the Park celebrates acceptance in local LGBTQ+ community

  • (Graphic illustration by Falyn Sebastian | The Collegian)

    Campus

    State bill enacts roll-through laws for bikes, non-motor vehicles

  • A sign featuring Smokey Bear warns drivers of a high fire danger in Poudre Canyon Sept. 1, 2019. Although fires are sometimes healthy for an ecosystem, it is often important to reduce the risk of them. (Ryan Schmidt | Collegian)

    City

    Rocky Mountain Region receives large fund to mitigate wildfire risk

  • Fort Collins City Hall is located at 300 Laporte Avenue Nov. 8, 2020.

    City

    Acceso Fort Collins es el lugar para todas tus preguntas y peticiones

Navigate Right
Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Serena Bettis
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Katrina Leibee
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2022 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published.