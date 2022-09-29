RamRide continues Lyft partnership, expands to Thursdays

Colorado State University’s RamRide service is continuing its partnership with Lyft this semester in an effort to keep students safe over the weekends.

New this semester, however, students will be able to use a code worth $13 for Lyft rides as well as Spin electric scooters from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Thursdays. Spin electric bikes will become available in early October.

“We’re hoping that this really gives students that way to get home within the city of Fort Collins.” -Justin Schwendeman-Curtis, Off-Campus Life and RamRide assistant director

Off-Campus Life and RamRide Assistant Director Justin Schwendeman-Curtis said the Lyft partnership, originating during the COVID-19 pandemic as a temporary measure, allowed RamRide to continue offering safe rides to students on Friday and Saturday nights while mitigating risk of disease transmission. But due to recent changes in the Motor Vehicle Record check policy and widespread popularity, the partnership is currently here to stay.

“At least 100 $13 passes will be made available to students through the RamRide app on a first-come, first-served basis and can be redeemed through Lyft for rides and rentals anywhere in the city.”

According to the RamRide website, with the addition of Thursday night services, thanks largely in part to Lyft’s recent partnership with Spin, students will have yet another opportunity to find safe transportation. At least 100 $13 passes will be made available to students through the RamRide app on a first-come, first-served basis and can be redeemed through Lyft for rides and rentals anywhere in the city.

“We were brought into the partnership with Lyft and Spin as one of the flagship institutions,” Schwendeman-Curtis said.

RamRide, which operates within the Off-Campus Life office, was founded in 2003 and remains committed to helping students stay safe beyond campus grounds. Schwendeman-Curtis said the office maintains a positive relationship with the Associated Students of CSU, which helped facilitate the Lyft partnership and ensure the program remained in place through the pandemic.

For more information on claiming and utilizing Lyft passes, visit the RamRide x Lyft website.