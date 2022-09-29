ASCSU ratifies BSOF, SFRB members, passes bill

Senior political science student Kimberly Carracedo-Perez introduces herself during the first senate meeting of the semester for the Associated Students of Colorado State University. As speaker pro tempore, Carracedo-Perez said, “My job is to provide you with resources.”

The Associated Students of Colorado State University met Sept. 28 for the seventh session of the semester. During the session, four new senators and associate senators were sworn into office, members of the executive branch reported on dealings, 15 total candidates were appointed to two student-led boards and one piece of legislation passed.

The session began with ASCSU Deputy Director of Basic Needs Kylee Weis, who presented the senate with information concerning the Cash and Nutritious Staples (C.A.N.S.) Around the Oval initiative that began Sept. 19.

A 36-year-old Colorado State University tradition, C.A.N.S Around the Oval works to collect both cash and canned food donations for the Food Bank for Larimer County, working to help the approximately 30% of CSU students experiencing food insecurity.

Weiss encouraged ASCSU senators to use their influence to promote the program through social media and personal involvement.

During executive reports, the senate heard from ASCSU’s Director of Environmental Affairs Kenneth Kinneer, Deputy Director of Sustainability Omar Soliman, Business and Community Liaison Ted Chasson, Vice President Elijah Sandoval, President Rob Long and CSU fossil fuel divestment advocate Riley Ruff. Matters such as upcoming environmental bills, engagement with local businesses, the latest meeting of the Student Fee Review Board and the success of the most recent football tailgate efforts were discussed.

Later in the meeting, candidates for seats on the Board for Student Organization Funding, which works to dedicate a portion of the revenue from student fees to campus clubs and organizations, were proposed.

Senior Samantha May, sophomore Emily Mumby, sophomore Grace Powers and Ph.D. candidate Diego Gutierrez Castillo were all nominated to be members of BSOF.

The candidates were questioned by Senators Kyle Hill, Parker Doyle and Justin Melka, University Affairs Committee Chair Sammy Trout and Internal Affairs Committee Chair Ariadne Athey.

“I think it’s awesome to provide that amount of opportunity and get to see different student organizations have the chance to include more people on campus,” May said.

After a very brief period of debate, the candidates were approved with unanimous consent. The oath of office was administered by Deputy Chief Justice Kelley Dungan.

The ratification of new Student Fee Review Board members also took place, with 11 candidates proposed.

“(I think) this position will help me be able to explain to a lot of students, especially those within my field, ‘Hey, this is why this fee was increased,'” candidate Trout said.

The discussion concerning the ratification of the candidates lasted over an hour, contained heated debate and prompted the early exit of several senators in protest.

The center of debate was the approval of two candidates in particular: junior Adalyn Schumer and sophomore Stephen Laffey.

Senators Treasure Morgan and Mia Ritter voiced concern over Schumer’s response to questioning regarding her commitment to furthering diversity, equity and inclusion efforts within ASCSU and Laffey’s controversial actions as senator during the spring 2022 semester that adversely impacted members of the Native American and Asian Pacific American cultural centers.

It was eventually decided the two candidates would be questioned further.

“It has never been my intention to offend anyone,” Laffey said. “I intend to speak with as many people as possible of diverse backgrounds.”

The 11 candidates were ultimately approved by way of an 18-4 vote with 15 abstentions.

The senate concluded by hearing a proposed bill to amend the judicial job descriptions, including changes to GPA requirements, salary and a new system of warnings intended to hold members of the judicial branch accountable.

The bill passed with unanimous consent.

ASCSU senate will reconvene Oct. 5.

