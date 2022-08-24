Gallery: Ram Welcome 2022

A Colorado State University student dances in the center of a group during a Ram Welcome event Aug. 18. Ram Welcome is an orientation program designed to get new students engaged with and adjusted to college life.

Colorado State University students participate in the annual Ram Welcome Carnival Aug. 18 and Street fair Aug. 19. Just before the start of each fall semester, CSU hosts a variety of games, activities, musicians and events to welcome new students to the campus community.

Navigate Left Navigate Right A first year Colorado State University student enters the center of a dance circle during the annual Ram Welcome event held on the intermural fields Aug. 18 Every fall semester CSU hosts a variety of games, activities, musicians and events to welcome new students. Collegian | Garrett Mogel

Students gather outside the Andrew G. Clark Building for the Ram Welcome Street Fair Aug. 19. The event featured tables run by several departments and student organizations at Colorado State University. (Michael Marquardt | The Collegian)

Students gather at the KCSU radio station table during the Ram Welcome street fair Aug. 19. The event was attended primarily by first-year students and showcased unique opportunities available during their time at Colorado State University. (Michael Marquardt | The Collegian) Collegian | Michael Marquardt

Kael Weavley spins a prize wheel at the Ram Welcome street fair Aug. 19. Weavley is a business major and said Ram Welcome was “a ton of fun”. (Michael Marquardt | The Collegian)

Two first year students of Colorado State University dual with padded staffs during the Ram Welcome Carnival on the intramural fields Aug. 18 Collegian | Garrett Mogel

First years Colorado State University students jump to music during the annual Ram Welcome Carnival Aug. 18 Every fall semester CSU hosts a variety of games, activities, musicians and events to welcome new students to the CSU community. Collegian | Garrett Mogel

A Colorado State University student dances in the center of a group during a Ram Welcome event Aug. 18. Ram Welcome is an orientation program designed to get new students engaged with and adjusted to college life. Collegian | Garrett Mogel

Participants of the Colorado State University Ram Welcome Carnival form a dance circle on the intermural fields Aug. 18 Every fall semester CSU hosts a variety of games, activities, musicians and events to welcome new students. Collegian | Garrett Mogel

Braden Luther and Zack Gast play cornhole during the Ram Welcome Street Fair Aug. 19. Gest said Ram Welcome went “very well, I’m getting some good information and having some good fun”. (Michael Marquardt | The Collegian)

Ashley Danner jumps around on a bungee trampoline on the Colorado State University Intramural Fields during the annual Ram Welcome event Aug. 18 The event is designed to help students engage and participate in the college community providing a transition between high school and higher education. Collegian | Garrett Mogel

Bella Chan and Lauren Bennett eat Revolution Artisan popsicles on the lawn at the Ram Welcome Carnival Aug. 18, 2022. Collegian | Sara Shaver

A first year Colorado State University student races through an inflatable obstacle course on the intermural fields during the annual Ram Welcome event Aug. 18 Collegian | Garrett Mogel

Participants of the Colorado State University Ram Welcome hit a volleyball around a circle on the intermural fields Aug. 18 Every fall semester CSU hosts a variety of games, activities, musicians and events to welcome new students. Collegian | Garrett Mogel

A Ram welcome leader distributes carnival tickets on the Colorado State University intermural fields during a carnival Aug. 18 Every fall semester CSU hosts a variety of games, activities, musicians and events to welcome new students. Collegian | Garrett Mogel

A first year Colorado State University studetn races through an inflatable obstacle courses on the intermural fields during Ram Welcome Aug. 18 As the 2022 fall semester begins CSU students gather in the IM fields to mingle and participate in carnival games. Collegian | Garrett Mogel

Students play-fight on an inflatable attraction on the IM fields at the Ram Welcome Carnival. August 18, 2022. Photo by Sara Shaver.

A Ram welcome leader dances on the Colorado State University intermural fields during the ram welcome carnival Aug. 18 Every fall semester CSU hosts a variety of games, activities, musicians and events to welcome new students. Collegian | Garrett Mogel

Students play-fight on an inflatable attraction on the IM fields at the Ram Welcome Carnival Aug. 18, 2022. Collegian | Sara Shaver

Incoming freshman Myah Luther scores while playing 5 Pin Bowling at the Ram Welcome Carnival. August 18, 2022. Collegian | Sara Shaver

Participants of the Colorado State University Ram Welcome race through inflatable obstacle courses on the intermural fields Aug. 18 As the 2022 fall semester begins CSU students gather in the IM fields to mingle and participate in carnival games. Collegian | Garrett Mogel






































