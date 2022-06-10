Board of Governors names Rick Miranda interim president

Rick Miranda, Provost and Executive Vice President, speaks to teachers about pay in the LSC May 10. Compensation, job security, shared governance and professional development were among the topics that were discussed. (Ryan Schmidt | Collegian)

The Colorado State University System Board of Governors announced Friday morning that Rick Miranda will be the interim president of CSU Fort Collins starting July 1.

The System announced yesterday that Joyce McConnell, who has been CSU’s president since 2019, will be parting ways with the System starting June 30.

Ad

Miranda currently serves as the chief academic officer for the CSU System, a position he has held since 2012. He was the provost and executive vice president for the CSU Fort Collins campus from 2009-2020. Miranda joined CSU as faculty in 1982.

The press release sent out by the CSU System Friday morning said the BOG has moved to establish a President Search Advisory Committee to look for the 16th president of CSU.

“The committee will provide input in development of a candidate profile, job description, and leadership statement that will be used in a national search that results in a qualified and diverse candidate pool,” the release said. “After identifying and interviewing applicants, the Committee will recommend qualified candidates for consideration by the Board, which is the hiring authority.”

The search for McConnell took five months.

In the release, Board of Governors Chair Kim Jordan said Miranda will help ensure stability and keep initiatives moving forward while the search is ongoing.

“Few people have the deep understanding of all aspects of CSU academics and operations that Dr. Miranda brings to the table,” Jordan said in the release. “He has a strong personal dedication to the people and programs that make CSU a great university, coupled with a deep commitment to ensuring the campus is welcoming for all Coloradans. The Board has great confidence in his ability to lead thoughtfully and maintain the university’s momentum through the transition to a new president.”

Reach Serena Bettis at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @serenaroseb.