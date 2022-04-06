Eat, drink and socialize at CSU’s 17th annual Passover Seder

The Chabad Jewish Student Organization at CSU plans to host its 17th annual Passover Seder April 15 at 7 p.m. in the grand ballroom at the Lory Student Center.

Passover is an annual Jewish holiday that celebrates the liberation of the Jewish population enslaved in Egypt over 3,000 years ago. This celebration is broken up into 15 purposeful steps that are centered on cleansing, eating, drinking, singing and storytelling.

Rabbi Yerachmiel Gorelik is happy this event can get back to full force following the COVID-19 pandemic. Different campus groups are contributing to this event, including the Associated Students of Colorado State University and the Residence Hall Association as sponsors.

“We are expecting at least 200 people at this event,” Gorelik said. “It will most likely be primarily students and faculty, although there will also be members of the community outside of CSU.”

Gorelik recognized this event is also a great way to welcome unfamiliar faces and build community.

“Our organization wants to add to the voice of diversity and inclusivity,” Gorelik said. “We are trying to promote a home for the Jewish students here.”

Chaia Geltser, an undergraduate student at CSU, is president of the Chabad Jewish Student Organization. Geltser encouraged everyone to come, regardless of their background.

“(Attending) doesn’t feel like an obligation,” Geltser said. “You meet a lot of really cool people from the school and from the community.”

Although the event lasts several hours, Geltser noted it is easy to stay engaged.

“Rabbi makes a huge effort to make the event educational,” Geltser said. “He also makes it fun by adding jokes and songs throughout the event.”

Gorelik described how this holiday does not only aim to celebrate the past but also encourages people to take control of their future.

“The message of Passover is to give people a path forward,” Gorelik said. “It’s easier to stay within the comfort zone, but making that decision comes with a cost.”

Gorelik pointed out that this message is relevant in multiple Jewish holidays.

“It represents the idea of finding inner freedom,” Gorelik said. “Many of the Jewish holidays focus on different aspects that enslave us, and we try to liberate ourselves from the things that are holding us back.”

Geltser appreciates the value of taking a past event and looking at it through a futuristic lens.

“I think people are more likely to listen and be engaged when the message can help their future,” Geltser said. “It’s very relevant if people are applying this message to their own life.”

The Chabad Jewish Student Organization posted information around campus for those who are interested in joining. There are many people working to ensure this event is welcoming and inclusive.

“Passover is about being with your family and community, and that’s the environment we want to create,” Gorelik said.

In order to attend this event, participants must fill out an RSVP form by Friday, April 8. This form can be found at JewishCSU.com/Seder.

Reach Jack Miller at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @millerjack02.