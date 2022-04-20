Campus preachers return, spark protests, debates
April 20, 2022
The Lory Student Center Plaza once again became a frenzy of protest, debates and conversations with the return of campus preachers who have long stoked controversy on campus, especially in an instance last fall, when their demonstrations were met with a sizable student counterprotest.
“Once the weather gets nice, these preachers decide to just come back to campus,” said Leora Greene, a fourth-year student at Colorado State University studying psychology. Greene was one of the many students who gathered on The Plaza Monday.
First-year computer science major Matthew Schimmel said the Monday stir was started by two preachers who frequent college campuses as a public forum to preach the Christian gospel. While some students like Schimmel viewed the campus preachers as a form of evangelism, others believed the actions of the preachers were discriminatory in nature.
“(The preacher) has been picking out people … and harassing them, basically,” said Caroline Distel, a first-year zoology student.
While it is difficult to tell why, Monday drew in a large crowd from the student body — a reaction that repeated itself Tuesday. While some gathered out of curiosity, others joined in and objected to the evangelical notions expressed by the campus preachers, which included ideology that goes against the LGBTQ+ community.
“There’s a bunch of people going around protesting, kind of having debates, asking him questions and everything about his beliefs,” Distel said.
Distel, along with another first-year zoology student Jake Byrd, donned LGBTQ+ flags as a form of protest. Others, like first-year computer science student Ian Lucht, had more unorthodox methods of objection. Lucht carried around his saxophone, playing short tunes to drown out the words of the preachers.
The theme of counterprotest from the student body continued through the next day, when preachers once again drew a crowd. Students also frequently engaged the preachers with humor and jokes about sex in response to comments from the preacher that college women would lose value as they aged as well as antagonistic comments about the LGBTQ+ community.
“I know that evangelism, the spreading of Christianity, is a positive thing. However, I think this particular format of it has brought out a lot of ugly behavior.” –Matthew Schimmel, first-year computer science major
But students have mixed feelings about the preachers and how the University should address them. Raegan Sisk, a first-year equine science student, believes the actions of The Plaza preachers shouldn’t be sanctioned because they’re not actions of free speech.
Byrd also followed this notion when he spoke of the personal impact The Plaza preachers have had on his experience at the University, saying part of the college experience was having the opportunity to escape bad situations at home, only to realize the CSU campus also isn’t safe from these actions and ideologies.
Schimmel, who is Christian, also had conflicting thoughts about the event.
“I know that evangelism, the spreading of Christianity, is a positive thing,” Schimmel said. “However, I think this particular format of it has brought out a lot of ugly behavior.”
Despite the conflicting opinions — from students who believe the preachers’ actions should be condemned as hate speech to those students who believe it should receive the same protections as free speech — many students are eager for the University to respond, especially as these incidents become more frequent.
Reach Cat Blouch at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @blouchcat.