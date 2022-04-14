ASCSU hears new legislation, debates funding for Lyft codes

Evan Welch, Associated Students of Colorado State University University Affairs Committee chair, gives his committee report at the senate meeting April 13. Welch invited other senators to come to the next University Affairs Committee meeting.

The Associated Students of Colorado State University met April 13 for their 25th session. ASCSU heard five pieces of legislation.

The first piece of legislation on the agenda was the second reading for Resolution 5109, “Calling for Student Debt Cancellation.” This resolution affirms ASCSU’s commitment to the cancellation of student debt at a federal level, in accordance with President Joe Biden’s promise to alleviate student debt. Evan Welch, University Affairs Committee chair, presented changes made to the resolution by the University Affairs Committee. These changes included fixing formatting and grammatical errors. The senate then entered into a debate about the resolution.

Some senators drew attention to the fact that the resolution doesn’t specify between subsidized or unsubsidized loans or specify whether it’s addressing undergraduate or graduate students.

“I agree that the resolution is vague,” said Noah Burge, senator for the College of Business. “I do like the motive behind it. I think it is positive to look at ways that we can decrease debt in this country. I don’t believe that this is the right way to go.”

Welch said the resolution was kept vague to generate broader support for the resolution and to stand with the other student organizations involved with the resolution.

The resolution passed.

Next, ASCSU heard Bill 5114, “Reallocation and Sunset Clause for Bill 5023,” which provides Rams Against Hunger with discretion over funding given to them in Bill 5023 and creates a sunset clause for the bill.

Alex Silverhart, interim Budgetary Affairs Committee chair, presented changes made to the bill by the Budgetary Affairs Committee. Silverhart said the Budgetary Affairs Committee endorsed the bill and changed the date the funds may be used until to Aug. 1, 2023 from May 30, 2023. The bill passed.

ASCSU also heard Bill 5115, “Funding for Lyft (RamRide Secure) codes for Colorado State University Health Network.” This bill seeks $5,500 from the ASCSU Discretionary Fund to increase student access to health care on campus by providing transportation to the CSU Health and Medical Center via Lyft discount codes.

Silverhart presented changes made to the bill, including changes specifying that the codes are for RamRide Secure, adding up to $15 for accessibility purposes and adding a sunset clause that states if funds aren’t used by Dec. 31, they will be returned to the ASCSU fund balance.

Ariadne Athey, chair of the Internal Affairs Committee, raised concerns over the fact that the bill seeks funds for transportation only to the health center, as well as Lyft’s discriminatory practices toward disabled people.

“A business that has proven time and time again that it does not care about its disabled users is not a business that I want to support with my student fees,” Athey said.

Rithik Correa, senator for the Office of International Programs, spoke about some of Lyft’s policies. The policies included allowing customers with service animals to ride and an app feature that allows riders to get drivers or cars suited to assist disabled people.

“I completely agree that Lyft does have some discriminatory practices, which they are trying to do better with,” Correa said.

The bill passed.

After, ASCSU heard Bill 5116, “Rams Destress Event,” which would create and fund an event to inform students about untreated mental health and the effects of high stress before finals week. The event would be May 2-5 on The CSU Plaza. The bill passed.

ASCSU also heard Bill 5119, “ASCSU Budget Reconciliation Act.” This bill reorganizes the ASCSU executive budget to reallocate currently unavailable funds. The bill passed.

The last piece of legislation was Lex 5102, “Constitutional Amendment in the Absence of a Senate Officer,” which adds guidelines to ASCSU’s constitution regarding the elections of senate officers in the case of abdication. The bill states elections will happen within 15 business days of the abdication of the previous holder. The lex will be sent to the University Affairs Committee.