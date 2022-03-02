CSU’s mask requirement will end Thursday

The Pandemic Preparedness Team at Colorado State University announced Wednesday morning that masks will no longer be required indoors on campus starting tomorrow, March 3.

“As President McConnell affirmed, CSU has been following National Centers for Disease Control guidelines for high-transmission areas for all our campuses in Larimer County with the intention — approved by the Chancellor — of lifting the mask mandate when local transmission rates fall into the moderate range,” the announcement said.

The PPT said masks will now be a “personal choice.” Masks are still required, however, in the Health and Medical Center, on the Around the Horn bus shuttle (per a federal mandate) and in the James L. Voss Veterinary Teaching Hospital.

“No CSU division, department, office, laboratory, class, supervisor or instructor may institute a mask protocol without first consulting with the Pandemic Preparedness Team,” the message said. “More information about how to request a specific individual mask protocol will be forthcoming; these requests will be considered by the Pandemic Preparedness Team on a case-by-case basis.”

This story will be updated later today with more information as it becomes available.

