PFA responds to fire at Prospect and Shields; no reported injuries

The Poudre Fire Authority responded to a fire at 1015 W. Prospect Road at the intersection of Prospect and Shields Street this afternoon. At 1:30 p.m. PFA tweeted that they had “knocked out” the fire and made sure everyone was evacuated. No injuries have been reported.

Though the fire was isolated to one unit in the housing structure, there is damage from smoke throughout the entire structure, which is 7 units, according to PFA’s Twitter.

The Collegian will provide updates as they come in.

Reach Katrina Leibee at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @katrinaleibee.