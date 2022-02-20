FastPrint closes LSC office, ends walk-up services

The FastPrint office in the basement of the Lory Student Center features signs that announce the service is closed permanently, Feb. 15.

The FastPrint office in Colorado State University’s Lory Student Center closed Jan. 1 and adjusted their business model to no longer accept walk-up requests through their other location.

Students came back to campus for the new year to find signs posted at the LSC office announcing the closure and stating that they “will no longer accept RamCash, cash or personal credit/debit cards for orders.”

FastPrint will now only accept payment through departmental accounts, mainly servicing academic units, said Maggie Walsh, manager of FastPrint and director of institutional initiatives for the Division of University Marketing and Communications. Operations are now conducted solely out of the University Center for the Arts Annex, according to the FastPrint website.

“Two key members of our staff for a long time, who worked at the Lory Student Center space, retired, and we just didn’t see that continuing that operation was a good business model for FastPrint,” Walsh said.

The currently unoccupied FastPrint space will house offices and services “directly impacted” by upcoming renovations to the north end of the LSC and the Adult Learner and Veteran Services expansion project, Executive Director of the LSC Mike Ellis wrote in an email to The Collegian.

“Construction is anticipated to begin following graduation in May, and the contractor intends to move into the space in the coming weeks to continue with onsite pre-construction preparations,” Ellis wrote.

Walsh said most services the LSC FastPrint location provided for students included basic copying and printing of documents, which students can access at many other places across campus.

The Morgan Library offers printing services paid for through a PaperCut account, accessible by logging in via eID and transferring RamCash to the program. It costs five cents to print a double-sided page in black and white and 18 cents to print a double-sided page in color. Depending on the college they are enrolled in — including the Warner College of Natural Resources and the College of Health and Human Sciences — some students can access printing in college-specific computer labs using printing quotas provided through technology fees.

Walsh said FastPrint does most of the printing for the University, with all of the same services as before coming out of the Annex.

“It’s pretty amazing, really, when you look at how much printing we do,” Walsh said. “A lot of academic materials are online now, but we still do an awful lot of printing.”

Some of the major printing projects FastPrint completes for the University include lab manuals, books, business cards, classroom materials, exams, brochures, posters and admission letters, according to an email from Walsh.

All pricing and ordering information is available on the FastPrint website.

Reach Serena Bettis at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @serenaroseb.