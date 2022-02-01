CSU cancels Wednesday operations due to snow

All Colorado State University operations, including in-person, hybrid and remote classes, meetings, and work, have been canceled for all Larimer County campuses.

The Public Safety Team announced in an alert emailed to students today that CSU will be closed Feb. 2 because of forecasts for cold and snowy weather. This announcement came after the National Weather Service released a Winter Storm Warning because of the forecasted snow accumulation of seven to 11 inches.

CSU also closed all COVID-19 screening and testing sites and postponed the vaccine clinic scheduled to be held at Moby Arena. According to the announcement by the Public Safety Team, CSU employees who have essential duties “should coordinate with their supervisors or directors to determine their work status,” and remote employees should refer to the Teleworking policy.

