Girls+Women Skate Night encourages diversity in local skateboarding scene

Loud music, rhythmic wheels over hollow wood, sporadic cheering and a judgment-free zone to learn or improve skateboarding skills are what you’ll experience arriving at Launch’s indoor skate park on Girls+Women Night.

Launch Skate is a nonprofit organization that’s dedicated to promoting skateboarding through community in all facets of life.

Girls+Women Night started in 2013, a few years after Launch Executive Director Andy Weiss opened its doors in 2011.

Weiss said as the organization grew and became busier and their calendar started to fill up, open skate times got narrower, and they began to see a need for more focused programs.

Weiss also said there was a broader diversification of skateboarding as well as participants.

“I’m sure any girl that has been in a group of girls can attest to the kind of energy and vibe that goes along with being around really supportive and energetic women and what that can do for your confidence.” –Caroline Gevers, Launch Skate staff member

“When I was growing up in the ’80s, I knew, like, two (women) that skateboarded, and now I feel like you go to the skatepark and it’s much more diverse, and we had seen the need for that and started offering that,” Weiss said.

Tess Roerig got involved with Launch in 2021 when she started learning to skateboard with her partner, so she looked for a place to do it during the cold winter months. She said she saw an ad on Instagram for beginners’ nights, so they went.

At one point, there were no ladies’ skate nights because the event coordinator moved. An opportunity arose to fill this void when Weiss and board member Chris Jones asked Roerig to host Girls+Women Night around the end of December 2021 and bring the event back to the community.

Roerig spoke about the importance of Girls+Women Night for the community.

“It creates a space that is welcoming, too,” Roerig said. “Skateboarding isn’t gendered, of course, but a lot of those social circles can be, which discouraged those on the out from trying an activity that could be their thing.”

Providing judgment-free, open spaces facilitates a broader community to join in, but it’s not just that. When people see someone they identify with, they’re more likely to see themselves doing that activity.

Sometime by the end of 2014 and the beginning of 2015, Launch started hiring more women staff.

“Girl power goes a long way in a sport that’s male dominant, and (so does) having more (women) involved in our staff,” Weiss said. “If they see Lucy (Hale) or Caroline (Gevers) skating — an adult skating or ripping — it’s really inspiring to them. (It’s) even more inspiring than if they saw a pro skateboarder that’s a male. I think just seeing a strong female skateboarder — it’s very powerful for them.”

Caroline Gevers is a staff member at Launch who teaches skateboarding and also currently runs Girls+Women Night. She said there’s a lot of excitement when bringing a group of girls together, and it’s no different at Launch.

“I’m sure any girl that has been in a group of girls can attest to the kind of energy and vibe that goes along with being around really supportive and energetic women and what that can do for your confidence,” Gevers said.

Gevers gave some insight into what a night at Launch’s Girls+Women Night looks like and what people can expect.

“You know, we blare some Chappell Roan and just have a good time, and I think what it comes down to is just trying to have fun and creating a space where people can come and not only have fun, but they’ll learn and feel accepted by this community of girls, women and nonbinary (folks) — it’s not just for girls only,” Gevers said.

Girls+Women Night is 5-8 p.m. once a month on a random Saturday, though there will not be one the rest of September. There is a suggested donation of $5 for participants ages 7 years and up, who must also provide a signed waiver. Girls+Women Night is not just for skateboarding but is also open to roller skaters as well. Visitors can bring their own skateboard, or Launch has skateboards to borrow. They also have helmets and pads but currently do not have roller skate rentals.

