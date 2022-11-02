Shades of green, gold: 7 things to wear to the next CSU game

Colorado State University fans wear game day bibs while cheering for the team during the Homecoming game Oct. 15. Game day bibs are available to be purchased at the CSU Bookstore and are a student favorite.

A rolling crowd of green and gold fills just about every athletic event associated with Colorado State University. Zooming in on the individuals who make up the crowd reveals the outfits that reflect the spirit and personality that define the CSU community.

Fitting in with this crowd is satisfactory for most, but if you really want to up your spirit gear game, here are a few suggestions to show off your Ram pride and stand out.

1. The overalls

Something about the green and yellow-striped overalls screams game day, but you don’t have to restrict yourself to those. Decorate your own, or ask that one fashion major you know to help you Ram-ify your denim gear. Overalls are a great blank canvas that work in most temperatures — a necessity in Colorado’s unreliable weather. Give yourself a staple spirit gear item that will still look stylish in the cold and wind.

2. Ram horns

Twin with CAM the Ram by getting your ram horns on. Whether you make them from cardboard or buy a pair online, this iconic headwear could not be more reminiscent of CSU pride. It’s also such an easy and unique item to put together; all you need is a glue gun, some cardboard and maybe paint if you’re feeling fancy.

3. Lose the top

When that warm game day weather occasionally rolls in, some students abandon traditional clothes and simply paint on a different kind of look. Going with painting “CSU” on your buddies or painting on the green and gold are easy plans if you can tolerate the sensation of paint on your skin for a Saturday. Uncomfortable with going fully topless but still want to paint? Paint your face! A little “RAM PRIDE” painted across the cheeks is always a cute addition.

4. Beer box hats

You know Old Aggie Superior Lager, the Colorado State-themed beer? Take the empty boxes, and make that CSU pride hat. You can go with any style that fits you, and like the ram horns, it’s an easy assembly process. While it may seem a little tacky, it’s a college kid classic. Not feeling crafty? You can always just put the box on your head and call it a day.

5. Cowboy hats

Wyoming doesn’t have a monopoly on the whole cowboy look. We used to be an agricultural school, for goodness sake — flaunt that Aggie pride, and pull out your best cowboy gear.

6. Sweaters

This isn’t incredibly unique, but the CSU sweaters are a good way to pull together any other green and gold looks you may have assembled. Even if you just pair it with jeans, this apparel makes it clear which school you’re with. And if you want to modify or add to any basic sweater, give everything from bedazzling to cutting a try.

7. Shades of green and gold

Adding some fun sunglasses — whether they be green and gold frames or little rams — can be fashionable, functional and fun. The Colorado sun doesn’t quit once the snow runs in, meaning for outdoor day games, shades make many appearances in the crowd. The more you can do to stand out in this case, the better.

However you choose to showcase your Ram spirit, joining the crowd in shared school pride is a quintessential college experience. Be creative with your outfits, and be unique, but most importantly, build memories among your peers — and maybe get some compliments on your incredible ram horns.

Reach Ivy Secrest at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @IvySecrest.