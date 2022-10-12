Show the fam what it’s like to be a ram: 5 staple CSU eateries

Wolverine Farm Publick House Sept. 12. The cafe is combined with Perelandra Books, which also has various meeting spaces upstairs.

Family Weekend usually means a nice dinner and a long trip to the grocery store. Running up a tab while the parents are in town is a college norm.

Many students anticipate this weekend when they get to hang out with their families, as many come from out of state. Time with family is special when you have been apart, and Fort Collins is a great place to reconnect with loved ones you have missed.

Ad

Colorado State University’s campus will be extra prideful the weekend of Oct. 15, as alumni, students and parents will be all over town for Homecoming & Family Weekend.

Fort Collins is a college town with numerous great restaurants that are unique to the area. If your family is coming into town, make sure to check out these spots.

Located right in Old Town Square, Bondi Beach Bar and Grill is the essence of a college town hangout. It captures the nightlife Old Town offers and is a staple spot for students over 21 years old. If your family is on the rowdy side, a night out at Bondi might be up their alley. If you plan to get a little out of hand while your family is around, the party scene Bondi has at night is the place to be.

Open since 1976, Rainbow Restaurant is a breakfast and lunch spot right off CSU’s campus that’s typically packed Saturdays and Sundays, as students will often go after a night out. Rainbow offers a variety of items for all dietary needs and has raving reviews. Open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. every day except Tuesday, it is a great spot to grab breakfast with your family before the game. Rainbow supports local growers and businesses around Fort Collins and has that small-town, local feel.

Wolverine Farm Publick House is a nonprofit publishing house, event space, coffee bar and arts and music venue. Its unique space lends itself well to art exhibitions, literature gatherings and live music. Grab a cup of coffee here and enjoy the company of your family while checking out some of the artwork created by the hands of local artists. Find Wolverine Farm at 316 Willow St.

Walrus Ice Cream is locally owned and has been around since 1987. This Old Town dessert destination makes all its ice cream by hand using fresh ingredients. Just a walk away from campus at 125 W. Mountain Ave., Walrus is a great place to grab something sweet and catch up with your family.

Started in Fort Collins, New Belgium Brewing is a staple spot and one of Fort Collins’ claims to fame. Take a bike ride over with your family and get a tour or just a drink — if you’re 21 or older, of course. Show your folks some history of Fort Collins with New Belgium’s humble beginnings, as the well-known brewery was started by a local couple.

According to the New Belgium website, “the business puts co-worker and community well-being at the center of everything we do.” Maybe embrace Ram spirit and grab an Old Aggie beer brewed by New Belgium in collaboration with CSU.

Ad

Fort Collins has a wide variety of things to do and places to see. As Family Weekend approaches, Fort Collins and CSU will be lively as visitors from all over come to show their CSU pride. Local businesses will be booming all weekend as the town comes together to celebrate each other and the Rams.

Reach Katherine Borsting at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @katbor2025.