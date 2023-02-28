UWC Hair Show showcases hairstyles, connects communities

Teja, a model for the 2023 United Women of Color Hair Show, struts down the runway at the Lory Student Center Ballroom D Feb. 26.

Since 2015 the United Women of Color and the Black/African American Cultural Center at Colorado State University have been putting on a hair show.

The Feb. 26 event in the Lory Student Center Theatre featured participating designers’ work on — you guessed it — hair.

Ad

Maya Johnson, the vice president of United Women of Color, described the essence of the show.

“We’re just showcasing Black talent on campus and just expressing the beauty and art behind Black hair, even if it’s adding hair to your own hair or using your own hair,” Johnson said.

It being her first year in the vice president position, Johnson expressed the learning curve of planning the event.

“So I think it was stressful but also a good opportunity to get more connections with people and build relationships with some of the pro-staff in the Black/African American Cultural Center,” Johnson said.

“We took on our different roles, and we made it happen,” said Taslima Yusuf, president of United Women of Color.

Not only did The Hair Show feature art, it also featured a few local vendors selling jewelry and hair care products. There was also delicious food offered to all participants and audience members.

“Not everybody might be interested in hair, but some people stay for the vendors and stay for the show,” Yusuf said.

The interest in hair, however, did not disappoint. This year’s theme was “Blackprint: The Original Blueprint.” The two designers who showcased their hair designs were Precious Oladoye and Angela Frierson.

The show had three categories, with designers going head-to-head. The first category was “Throwback,” which featured old-school styles. The second was “Pushing the Boundaries,” which featured a new and innovative style, and the third was “Freestyle,” which gave the stylists a chance to show off in whatever way they wanted.

“I think one thing to note is that it’s for everyone. It is not just for Black people. It is not just for Black women. It is open to any and everyone because I think it’s good to include everybody and let them know that this is an important part of our culture and our heritage.” –Taslima Yusuf, president of United Women of Color

After all the models showed styles, Oladoye was named the 2023 Hair Show winner.

Ad

“Just getting closer with my clients and just helping my hair models be closer with one another too and to see how they feel and how confident they are (is my favorite part),” Oladoye said.

As the event grows, participation will only grow as well.

“I think more people should come because it’s like an amazing experience,” Oladoye said. “You can see hairstylists from around Fort Collins.”

The other contestant, Frierson, was thrilled to show her designs to CSU students.

“I’m a hairstylist here in town, so this was a great opportunity to just get out and support the Black History Month festivities that they do,” Frierson said. “They do this every year; it’s always a really great time, so I was glad to come out and support.”

With the conclusion of The Hair Show, both stylists were recognized for their beautiful work.

“I think one thing to note is that it’s for everyone,” Yusuf said. “It is not just for Black people. It is not just for Black women. It is open to any and everyone because I think it’s good to include everybody and let them know that this is an important part of our culture and our heritage.”

Reach Emmalee Krieg at life@collegian.com or on Twitter @CSUCollegian.