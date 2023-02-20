Today's top stories
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian
The Student News Site of Colorado State University

The Rocky Mountain Collegian

Celebrating CAM: The Ramimal ambassador of CSU

CAM+the+Ram+poses+for+a+picture+with+a+student+on+the+Lory+Student+Center+West+Lawn+Feb.+17.+CAM+made+an+appearance+on+campus+in+celebration+of+his+recent+birthday%2C+Feb.+6%2C+which+marks+the+day+Colorado+State+University+officially+adopted+a+Rambouillet+sheep+as+its+animal+mascot.

Collegian | Serena Bettis

CAM the Ram poses for a picture with a student on the Lory Student Center West Lawn Feb. 17. CAM made an appearance on campus in celebration of his recent birthday, Feb. 6, which marks the day Colorado State University officially adopted a Rambouillet sheep as its animal mascot.

Ren Wadsworth

Barnaby Atwood, Staff Reporter
February 20, 2023

There is, in fact, a real-life CAM the Ram, and he’s not just a logo or a costume. Feb. 6 marked 69 years since CAM’s official adoption as Colorado State University’s mascot.

While there has been a real-life ram making appearances at CSU games since 1946, it wasn’t until 1954 that CSU officially adopted CAM the Ram as its mascot. Since then, CAM has been a staple at CSU, with over 25 real-life rams representing him throughout the years.

Ad

In turn, there have been lots of Ram Handlers at his side, all dedicated to taking care of him through general care, escorting him and training him. CAM has been known to be very connected to his handlers and will come out to say “hi” after hearing some of his caretakers’ voices.

“I feel like getting that bond with him just is a good support for me to have,” handler Annie Sima said. “Living at college, I don’t have my pets, and I really like animals. And I think just it’s a great break to go and bond with him, whether it’s on a walk or just training with him.”

“I would say CAM kind of represents the Colorado ideals. He loves to be outdoors, he loves to make friends, he loves to chill. Every once in a while, you’ll catch him climbing.” –Genevieve Bock, captain of the Ram Handlers team

The name CAM is an acronym from when CSU was called Colorado State College of Agriculture and Mechanic Arts. The real-life version of CAM isn’t technically the mascot but instead the official animal ambassador of CSU. The reason for the separate name is to emphasize CAM’s autonomy.

“We use positive reinforcement, which just means CAM decides what he wants to do, and we’re not going to force him to do anything that he doesn’t want to do,” Sima said. “You can definitely tell when he’s stressed out, especially in events, because he’ll start shaking his head a little bit, and that’s kind of our cue to know that he needs a little break.”

There is also the fact that the real-life CAM is not the same breed as the ram on the CSU logo or the costume version of CAM — what the Ram Handlers have dubbed “two-legged CAM.” 

“Our official mascot is actually the bighorn sheep,” handler Karoline Beeson said. “But they are a protected breed, and you cannot own them domestically. So we have a domesticated Rambouillet ram as kind of our stand-in animal ambassador.”

According to his handlers, CAM has a very chill yet outgoing personality. When he’s not running across a football field, he’s often taking photos at events and getting lots of scratches.

“CAM’s a big chiller,” said Genevieve Bock, captain of the Ram Handlers team. “I would say CAM kind of represents the Colorado ideals. He loves to be outdoors, he loves to make friends, he loves to chill. Every once in a while, you’ll catch him climbing.”

CAM is also said to be quick to learn new things. While he’s not trained to do tricks like sit or roll over, he is trained to do many subtle, natural gestures such as posing for photos.

Ad

“We also practice something called ‘hand target,’ where you tell CAM ‘hi,’ and he will use his nose to boop your hand,” Beeson said. “That just helps him kind of get in the zone, and he understands that when we ask for those, it’s time to learn and usually does a great job.”

According to several Ram Handlers, CAM’s favorite places to be pet are on the back of the head, the area right between his eyes and especially behind the ears.

“If you’re ever meeting CAM and you’re allowed to touch him after asking one of the handlers, definitely give him a nice big scratch behind his ears and he’ll often tilt his head to lean into it because he can’t quite hit that spot himself,” Bock said.

Applications to be a Ram Handler open March 1 and are available for the entire month on the Alumni Association page on CAM.

Reach Barnaby Atwood at news@collegian.com or on Twitter @Barnaby_Atwood.

Leave a Comment
Navigate Left
  • Students in the Black/African American Culture Center office craft vision boards with the help of Bridgette Johnson, assistant vice president at The Office of Inclusive Excellence Feb. 15.

    Articles

    ‘Vision Board with Ms. B’ helps students visualize their identities

  • Boby Seale, a leader of the Black Panther Party, speaks to the Fort Collins community about his life history at the Lory Student Center

    Culture and Community

    Black Panther Party co-founder Bobby Seale shares his story

  • People watch a short film at the Lyric Sept. 11, 2021 . The film was part of the Horsetooth International Film Festival.

    Culture and Community

    Staying local at The Lyric, the best spot for filmmakers to get started

  • Demonstrating Black excellence: 7 notable CSU alumni

    Culture and Community

    Demonstrating Black excellence: 7 notable CSU alumni

  • West Myrtle Street and South Grant Avenue, along with many other residential streets, remain unplowed days after the last snowfall while larger streets such as West Mulberry Street are plowed and supporting traffic flow Jan. 20.

    Culture and Community

    Lacking snow removal affects people at CSU with disabilities

  • Fostering Success Program supports students with independent backgrounds

    Culture and Community

    Fostering Success Program supports students with independent backgrounds

  • (Graphic Illustration by Trin Bonner | The Collegian)

    Culture and Community

    Peek into past Valentine’s Day celebrations at CSU

  • Black History Month shows the Blackprint for American culture

    Culture and Community

    Black History Month shows the ‘Blackprint’ for American culture

  • Patricia Vigil gives Alfreda “Freda” Whaley, a residential dining employee, the Multicultural Staff and Faculty Network

    Culture and Community

    Foundry worker Freda Whaley falls into early retirement

  • (Graphic courtesy of Annika Lister)

    Culture and Community

    110 years of insects: The metamorphosis of the CSU bug club

Navigate Right
Advertisement
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Serena Bettis
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
Lasik Eye Surgery Denver
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name The Rocky Mountain Collegian pursuant to a license granted by CSU. Approximately 59% of Rocky Mountain Student Media Corp’s income is provided by the Associated Students of Colorado State University (ASCSU) for the purpose of fostering student careers post-college and greater campus awareness and engagement.

Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information. Rocky Mountain Student Media is a registered 501(c)(3). EIN: 26-2998141
Letter to the Editor guidelines
Advertisement
This publication is not an official publication of Colorado State University, but is published by an independent corporation using the name 'Rocky Mountain Student Media' pursuant to a license granted by CSU.
Go to www.rockymountainstudentmedia.com for more information.
Rocky Mountain Student Media Corporation
Lory Student Center, Room 118
Colorado State University, 8038
Fort Collins, CO, 80523

Editor-in-Chief: Katrina Leibee
editor@collegian.com
MEDIA
OTHER
SPONSORED CONTENT
© 2023 All images are property of Rocky Mountain Student Media • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Rocky Mountain Collegian Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *